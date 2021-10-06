‘I’m so pretty’: Bretman Rock is Playboy magazine’s first gay male cover model

For a magazine that has been long associated with having female models on its cover, Bretman Rock has made history by becoming the first ever openly-gay man to feature on it.

Making the announcement on its official Instagram, Playboy captioned a video of Rock striking many poses during the official photoshoot: “It’s Bretman, b***h Introducing the October 2021 digital cover with icon @bretmanrock.”

In a separate post, the caption read a quote from Rock himself, which went as, “For Playboy to have a male on the cover is a huge deal for the LGBT community, for my brown people community and it’s all so surreal. A total ‘is this even f***ing happening right now?’ type of vibe. And I’m so pretty.”

A CNN report states that Rock is a 23-year-old Filipino beauty influencer, who rose to fame on YouTube and then landed his own MTV show. He is one of the few men to wear the Playboy bunny ears, joining the likes of actors Ezra Miller and Paul Rudd. Puerto-Rican trap artist Bad Bunny had been featured last July as the magazine’s first male cover star, besides its late founder, Hugh Hefner.

Taking to Instagram, where he has 17.8 million followers, Rock shared some pictures from the photoshoot, where he struck many poses and looked amazing in them all. He wore the famous bunny ears, a bow-tie, black stockings, and matching satin gloves, accessorising with bling (lots of chains and a stunning rock for a ring on his left hand).

He finished the look with a pair of high pump-heels.

“Posting to piss off more straight men, if you’re pissed Bc I turn you on then- say that geez (sic),” his caption read.

