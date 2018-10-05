Breast Cancer Awareness Month: H&M launches bra collection for cancer survivors

Swedish giant H&M has launched their capsule collection of bras. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Inspired by an employee and a breast cancer survivor’s constant struggle to find affordable, stylish and functional lingerie, the Swedish giant H&M has launched their capsule collection of bras. October is globally celebrated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and various fashion brands come out with pink products and H&M is no different.

The ‘Close to heart’ range features sports bras with front closures, bralettes and soft-cup bras in neutral tones in fabrics spanning from lace to micro-fibre. It is specially designed for women who have undergone a single or double mastectomy.

These bras that are available in sizes ranging from 32A to 38D, offer more coverage and have pockets made out of mesh to support the prostheses. As per reports in The Independent, the high street giant hopes to raise $125,000 and 100 per cent of the profits will be donated to the American Cancer Society for research.

Breast cancer is a disease of malfunctioning genes, that is, the cells inside our body tend to become cancerous because of a flaw in the genes. There are symptoms such as continuous itching, swelling and nipple discharge. It is often recommended to consult a doctor if these problems persist even after a couple of weeks. Shoppers can choose from a fast-drying sports bra, which has a racer-back design, or a soft-cup bra which comes in either lace or microfibre.

