Brahmastra promotions at Kumbh Mela: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make for a striking pair in pastel outfits

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who will be starring together in the upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra were recently spotted at Kumbh Mela promoting their film. Director Ayan Mukerji was too spotted with them as 150 drones launched the unique logo of the film.

Styled by Ami Patel, Bhatt looked gorgeous in a summer forest anarkali from designer Anushree Reddy. The look was accessorised with earrings from Curio Cottage. Dewy make-up and tousled hair completed the look.

Kapoor, on the other hand, was spotted in a blue kurta with white stripes and trousers. The look was paired with a jacket and was completed with a pair of shades.

Prior to this, the Raazi actor was spotted wearing a pink lehenga, designed by Manish Malhotra. We really liked the floral prints on it as well as the sequinned shimmery hot pink blouse it was teamed with. The look was completed with a powder pink dupatta and was accessorised with lovely earrings. Nude make-up palette completed the look.

What do you think of her latest looks?