Brahmastra promotions: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump in sheer pink top

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is owning her pregnancy glow and how! The actor, who has been busy promoting her film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, is serving us with some adorable pictures, and we just cannot get over them.
In the pictures, the Gangubai actor flaunted her baby bump in a rose pink ruffled fuchsia top from the label Gucci, which she teamed with a black waistcoat and pants. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania, the actor aced maternity fashion.
Keeping her makeup minimal-comprising of a thin black eyeliner and a nude lip shade, she left her baby glow to add the finishing touches. With perfectly blow-dried hair, she accessorised the look with small silver hoop earrings. She chose black pumps to go with the ensemble.
“The light .. is coming!(In just two weeks)- September 9 —- Brahmastra,” the caption read.
Many fans and celebrities showered their love on the pictures. However, the one that caught our eyes was Kareena Kapoor’s comment-“ Uff owning it and how. Love you(sic).” Among others, Aditya Seal, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and Neha Dhupia also commented.
In another video, Bhatt was seen posing with her co-star and husband, Ranbir Kapoor as the couple struck some poses.
Kapoor kept it casual as usual with a dark blue sweatshirt and denim jeans which he teamed with camel-coloured shoes and black sunglasses.
Bhatt has always been a trendsetter, may it be in movies or fashion. Maternity fashion is no less.
From donning oversized t-shirts, to wrap-around dresses, the 29-year-old is expanding the horizon of what a mother-to-be’s wardrobe should look like.
Earlier, the actor donned a brown wrap-around dress and ditched all the accessories, to keep the look minimal. “All set to see deva deva with the press … and my little darling,” she captioned the post.
While promoting her debut production film, Darlings, Bhatt was seen in a pair of distressed blue jeans that she styled with a basic white shirt. Keeping it classy, she accessorised the look with golden hoops and rings and tied her hair in a messy bun. Subtle makeup, a pair of white heels, and her pregnancy glow added the perfect finishing touches.
Previously, Bhatt exuded major ‘boss-lady’ vibes in a lemon yellow power suit styled with a black V-neck top.
