Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Brahmastra promotions: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump in sheer pink top

Alia and Ranbir struck some adorable poses together as the duo promoted their upcoming release 'Brahmastra'

Alia BhattAlia Bhatt looks pretty as a picture in this pink ensemble (Source: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is owning her pregnancy glow and how! The actor, who has been busy promoting her film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, is serving us with some adorable pictures, and we just cannot get over them.

In the pictures, the Gangubai actor flaunted her baby bump in a rose pink ruffled fuchsia top from the label Gucci, which she teamed with a black waistcoat and pants. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania, the actor aced maternity fashion.

Keeping her makeup minimal-comprising of a thin black eyeliner and a nude lip shade, she left her baby glow to add the finishing touches. With perfectly blow-dried hair, she accessorised the look with small silver hoop earrings. She chose black pumps to go with the ensemble.

Also Read | |Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt kept it fashionable at the airport on return to India; jumped into Ranbir’s arms

“The light .. is coming!(In just two weeks)- September 9 —- Brahmastra,” the caption read.

Many fans and celebrities showered their love on the pictures. However, the one that caught our eyes was Kareena Kapoor’s comment-“ Uff owning it and how. Love you(sic).” Among others, Aditya Seal, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and Neha Dhupia also commented.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt) 

In another video, Bhatt was seen posing with her co-star and husband, Ranbir Kapoor as the couple struck some poses.

Kapoor kept it casual as usual with a dark blue sweatshirt and denim jeans which he teamed with camel-coloured shoes and black sunglasses.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) 

Bhatt has always been a trendsetter, may it be in movies or fashion. Maternity fashion is no less.

From donning oversized t-shirts, to wrap-around dresses, the 29-year-old is expanding the horizon of what a mother-to-be’s wardrobe should look like.

Also Read | |Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt thoroughly impresses with her chic maternity style

Earlier, the actor donned a brown wrap-around dress and ditched all the accessories, to keep the look minimal. “All set to see deva deva with the press … and my little darling,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt) 

While promoting her debut production film, Darlings, Bhatt was seen in a pair of distressed blue jeans that she styled with a basic white shirt. Keeping it classy, she accessorised the look with golden hoops and rings and tied her hair in a messy bun. Subtle makeup, a pair of white heels, and her pregnancy glow added the perfect finishing touches.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt) 

Previously, Bhatt exuded major ‘boss-lady’ vibes in a lemon yellow power suit styled with a black V-neck top.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 12:30:50 pm
Telangana teacher held at Bengaluru airport for smuggling heroin

Shish Gumbad
This exhibition brings to light a variety of subjects — from the ‘mundane to the sublime’
