Wednesday, July 20, 2022

‘Bullet Train’ screening: Brad Pitt walked the red carpet in a knee-length skirt and jacket

But, the actor is not the first one to set gender-fluid style goals. Take a look at other celebrities who have done the same in the past. 

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 9:40:26 pm
Brad-PittThe actor impressed everyone with his unconventional style (Source: AP)

Brad Pitt, known for his unfading charm and chic fashion choices, has stuck again. This time, on the red carpet of his next film, Bullet Train, where he smashed stereotypes by taking an unconventional style route.

At the event, the 58-year-old actor was seen rocking a brown-hem knee-length skirt styled with a matching jacket and a contrast dusty rose shirt.

He accessorised the look with gold pendant necklaces, a pair of black sunglasses, and combat boots. Needless to say, he simply stole the show with his dapper look, finely set hairdo, and his tattoos — that were visible as he posed for the paparazzi.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ExtraTV (@extratv) 

Earlier, Pitt had predicted that skirts will become a part of the men’s wardrobe collection in the coming years. “Men will be wearing skirts by next summer. That’s my prediction and proclamation,” he had said while promoting his movie Troy in 2004, according to British Vogue.

But, the actor is not the first one to set gender-fluid style goals. Take a look at other celebrities who have done the same in the past. 

Known for his unique sartorial picks, Kanye West had worn a Givenchy leather kilt on the Watch the Throne tour, in 2011. He had teamed the skirt with a black hoodie.

But it is Harry Styles who has raised the bar and how! The singer has worn skirts on many occasions, with the most recent being for a photoshoot in which he was seen in a frilled brown and red check skirt paired with black socks and white shoes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lea salomé🦋 (@hazzas.flower) 

Closer home, Ranveer Singh has been seen in a long skirt that featured blue stripes on the front and plain grey fabric at the back. His fierce, quirky, and experimental style is always a treat for sore eyes.

