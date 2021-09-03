‘You get older, crankier, and comfort becomes more important’: Brad Pitt on personal style

Known for his effortless fashion sense, Brad Pitt shared in a recent interview that his style is all about “no style”. “If I have a style, it’s no style,” he said.

Speaking to Esquire in an interview, the 57-year-old actor expressed how much he loves simplicity when it comes to clothes. “I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have,” he was quoted as saying.

The actor does not like to sport flashy items, his style is “lead by comfort”, he said, adding that he found it “exhausting” to follow trends.

“I like the feel of a Lecia camera or the way a watch feels. I don’t want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels. It’s those details that are important to me. It’s too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don’t want to be billboard.”

“You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it’s as simple as that,” the De’Longhi brand ambassador added.

