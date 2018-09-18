Bow ties – ’90s favourite hair accessories make a comeback

’90s favourite hairstyle trend has made a comeback. (Source: Instagram) ’90s favourite hairstyle trend has made a comeback. (Source: Instagram)

If you are a ’90s kid, then your mom must have definitely used the cute and colourful bow ties to style your hair. These hair accessories add a whole lot of charm to a look and the good thing is that they are back in vogue.

ALSO READ| Pinterest top beauty trends 2018: From purple eyeshadow to ash-coloured hair, here’s what’s hot

At the recently concluded Emmy Awards, model Poppy Delvingne was seen adding some glam to her look with a black bow tie ribbon used neatly to hold her ponytail in place. Moreover, designers like Emilia Wickstead and Erdem too used these accessories in their latest collections.

Here are a few ways to use it:

ALSO READ| Katrina, Jahnvi, Anushka: Everytime they go for B-Town’s favourite beachy waves, they win the game

Speaking of hairstyle trends, the textured beach waves hairdo is one trend that is not going out of style anytime soon. With Durga Puja and Navratri almost around the corner, try this style with both ethnic and contemporary outfits.

How to do it?

* To make beach waves, you will need clips for sectioning your hair, a hair curler, texturizing spray, and a comb.

* Next, start by sectioning two-thirds of your hair and spraying a heat protectant to the rest of the hair. After that’s taken care of, use a curler and wrap a section of your hair.

* After a few seconds, release your hair and pull it so as to avoid tight curls. After finishing curling, use the texturizing spray to give it a voluminous, shiny look.

Which trend would you go for this season?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd