Lunar New Year: Bottega Veneta takes over a part of the Great Wall of China

To celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year (February 1), Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta has taken over a part of the Great Wall of China.

The brand has used a massive digital screen to display ‘Happy New Year’ written in Mandarin script. The colours are that of Bottega Veneta’s signature green and tangerine; also considered a colour embodying luck in Chinese culture.

Along with the installation, which will be live until February 15, 2022, the Kering-owned luxury fashion house has also pledged to donate for renovating and maintaining the Shanhai Pass, the Great Wall of China’s easternmost stronghold historically known as the ‘First Pass under Heaven’.

This comes as an extension of the brand’s recent experimental marketing methods which earlier saw the brand’s ads on rooftops near Los Angeles’ LAX Airport for visibility to passengers taking off and landing in the city with images of musician Arca and Italian ballet dancer Roberto Bolle.

Earlier last year, the brand had also deactivated all its social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Weibo. According to Business of Fashion, Kering chief executive François-Henri Pinault said the decision was to allow social media users to drive the conversation around the brand, not the brand doing so itself.

