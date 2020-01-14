Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor step out in blazers. Who looks sharper?

What do you think of her recent looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh)

One can trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to make a mark whenever she steps out. So it was no different when the Veere Di Wedding actor was recently spotted with husband, Saif Ali Khan donning a leopard print blazer paired with slightly baggy pants. The ensemble stood out for the black bralette she teamed the blazer with, but we feel that the look would have really worked had it not been for the sheer top that she wore inside the bralette. The top, bralette and the blazer ended up making the look somewhat cluttered.

The look was rounded out with a nude make-up palette and hair parted at the side.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with husband, Saif Ali Khan. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with husband, Saif Ali Khan. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Saif, on the other hand, looked sharp as ever in metallic blue blazer paired with matching trousers and a basic black shirt.

The actor left us a bit underwhelmed with her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor left us a bit underwhelmed with her look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

This can be a rare fashion faux pas as the actor’s sartorial choices are almost always on point. Apart from her stunning look at New Year, she was seen giving us some major fashion goals on Christmas as she had stepped out in a polka-dotted jumpsuit from the label Zimmermann. We really liked the flared pants, sleeves and the way a matching belt was used to give a structure to the outfit. The look was completed with hair tied in a bun, bright red lipstick, hair and accessorised with shades.

Check out the pictures here.

Varinder Chawla brought polka dot back into fashion. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Varinder Chawla brought polka dot back into fashion. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We quite liked how effortless the look felt. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We quite liked how effortless the look felt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her recent look?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd