bosslady: Suit up in style with not so basic power-dressing

Gone are those days when we found menswear to be super basic and boring and craved for pockets in our outfits. Fast forward to 2019, we see women in pantsuits and men in skirts. Undoubtedly, raiding your guy friend’s or your boyfriend’s wardrobe seems to be the best decision at the moment!

Fashion and society, in general, have come a long way in blurring lines of gender. Kinnary Panchmia & Mala Bhayani of the label Mala and Kinnary tell theindianexpress.com, “Men and women’s fashion boundaries are narrowing. They are treated at par now on paper at least, so it’s a good sign to have gender fluidity in fashion!”

Bollywood actors have often been spotted in power suits and pantsuits. This surely paves the way for the prominence of androgynous fashion although it has been around for a long time. Designer Shruti Sancheti remarks, “After WW1, pantsuits became an acceptable norm of dressing for women, and with the glamorous tuxedo suit of YSL in the 60s, it was even a part of evening wear.”

While we all end up thinking that androgynous fashion can possibly only accommodate boxy and loose silhouettes, there’s more to it than meets the eye. Fashion is fluid and so are the trends that come along with it. Sonam and Paras Modi from designer label SVA comment, “From fitted waistcoats to oversized bow ties, well-fitted Bermudas to bomber jackets, all of these fall under gender-fluid fashion.”

Here are some female stars who took it a notch higher when it comes to menswear-inspired clothing.

Sonam Kapoor, the actor who’s well-known for her sartorial fashion choices, suited up in a tuxedo for an event in Mumbai. She was seen clad in a Ralph Lauren suit which had a distinct androgynous vibe, but added a feminine touch with smoky eyes, pointy-toe heels, minimal jewellery and sleek hair.

Making us reminisce The Great Gatsby, Kalki Koechlin kills it in this Gucci tuxedo suit with amplified lapels. The tie adds to the look and she keeps it feminine with a black fitted skirt and heavy smoky eyes. Moreover, she accessorised it well with the chunky jewellery. Designers from label SVA comment, “The good part about wearing a suit is that it can be played up or down, by teaming it right.” We love how she’s pulling off a masculine style with utter ease and oomph!

Huma Qureshi slays in pinstripes tux which accommodates a corset with big buttons. She completes the look with crimson red stilettos and nude lips with hair tucked in a sleek bun. The pants have ruffle detailing on the sides adding a little femininity to the overall look. We really like how she has kept it simple sans jewellery.

It’s a common belief that wearing men’s inspired clothing cannot be pulled off by everyone and that the trend is often restricted to just pantsuits and tuxedos. Sunaina Khera tells theindianexpress.com, “I think accessories also come into play, for example sneakers, Oxford shoes, metallic watches, bow ties and much more.”

If you’re already inspired by stars pulling off menswear and are looking for ways to amp it up, we have tips ready for you!

Sneakers

Team your pantsuit with sneakers for an effortless and chic look. Moreover, these are way more comfortable than heels and are available in everybody’s shoe closet. Team up a pair of white sneakers with a bright pantsuit and you are good to go!

Oxford shoes

Oxford shoes are undoubtedly underrated. Though a little formal, team them up with your pantsuit for a brunch or an official meeting to make a mark!

Shorts

Get a little edgy if the cult pantsuit style bores you. Team them up with shorts for a casual outing or a party. They look chic and make the apt style statement on days you don’t want to go basic. Go for an all monochrome look or colour block as your mood suits you!

Crop top

Want to spice up your pantsuit and make it a little flirty? Go for a crop top under your pantsuit. It becomes just the outfit that can transit from day to night in no time. Wear the coat in the day, go out for a party at night? Ditch the coat and add a sheer neckpiece to bring attention to the crop top.

Designer Sunaina Khera also gives us a little tip, “Wearing an oversized menswear blazer as a dress and omitting the pants altogether looks really chic paired with or without a belt and some great heels!”

Go ahead and impress!