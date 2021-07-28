scorecardresearch
Boris Johnson’s daughter features on magazine in body positive shapewear (pics inside)

"Frankly, when shapewear is used as a foundation for comfort and confidence – to amplify the goodness there – there’s nothing controversial about that at all," Lara Johnson-Wheeler wrote

July 28, 2021 8:50:45 pm
Boris JohnsonBoris Johnson's daughter Lara Johnson-Wheeler recently featured in body sculpting underwear on a magazine. (Source: borisjohnsonuk/Instagram)

Boris Johnson’s eldest daughter Lara Johnson-Wheeler recently shot for a magazine’s September issue, in a feature on shapewear. The magazine, named Tatler, shared the pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram.

Johnson-Wheeler was seen modelling two types of body sculpting undergarments. In the first photo, the 28-year-old wears a bra and high-waisted knickers under a sheer midi dress with long puff sleeves. In the second picture, she poses in a black corset and matching pencil skirt, teamed with a cropped cardigan.

 

“From medieval bodices, via Bridget Jones, body-sculpting garments have come a long way. The new breed of shapewear is elegant – and empowering. At the link in bio, Lara Johnson-Wheeler tries some on for size,” the magazine wrote.

Johnson-Wheeler wrote in the feature, “As we emerge from multiple lockdowns, hedonism is combining with the desire to look our best – our most sculpted, our most cinched,” as quoted by Independent.

On wearing shapewear, she added, “Wearing sculpting underwear doesn’t make me feel different per se, but it certainly makes me feel more secure in clothes I was previously unsure about.”

Johnson-Wheeler ended on a body-positive note. “Frankly, when shapewear is used as a foundation for comfort and confidence – to amplify the goodness there – there’s nothing controversial about that at all.”

