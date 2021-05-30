Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds’ wedding photos are out

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds got married a private, intimate ceremony in London on Saturday (May 29). This was confirmed by his Downing Street office and now pictures from the event has been shared. In it Carrie Symonds can be seen looking lovely in a white dress with lace details.

ALSO READ | UK PM Boris Johnson marries fiancee in secret ceremony

Even though there was no veil, she completed the look with flowers adorning her hair. The Prime Minister, on the other hand, was seen in a black suit with a flower tucked on the lapel. According to Evening Standard, the couple exchanged their vows in Westminster Cathedral. A small group of family and friends were in attendance.

“The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer,” a spokesperson of Downing Street was quoted in the report.

Celebrations for family and friends are due for July 30, 2022, ES reports. The 33-year-old Symonds is an environmental advocate. In February both announced their engagement.

Even though there was no veil, she completed the look with flowers adorning her hair.(Source: AP) Even though there was no veil, she completed the look with flowers adorning her hair.(Source: AP)

The Prime Minister, on the other hand, was seen in a black suit. (Source: AP) The Prime Minister, on the other hand, was seen in a black suit. (Source: AP)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boris Johnson (@borisjohnsonuk)

This is Johnson’s third wedding. He was married to Allegra Mostyn-Owen (from 1987–1993), then to Marina Wheeler. Even though their divorce finalised in May 2020, they had announced their separation in 2018. UK-based author Marina Wheeler is of an Indian origin and her last book was set against the backdrop of Partition in 1947.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle