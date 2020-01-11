Follow Us:
Here’s why you can’t go wrong with pastels

A classic summer and spring staple, pastels are timeless and we would totally agree that they’re a hit for every season.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 11, 2020 4:01:04 pm
We have dug out some of the interesting ways to style pastels for this year!

Whether you’re a classic lover or someone who follows trends, pastel outfits are a must-have in your wardrobe. A classic summer and spring staple, pastels are timeless and a hit for every season. However, what to pick along with pastels is a question that always crosses our minds. We have dug out some of the interesting ways to style pastels for this year!

Read on to know the right way to slay it in pastels.

Merry In Monochrome

Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor cannes, Sonam Kapoor news pics, Sonam Kapoor new dress, Sonam Kapoor latest pics, Sonam Kapoor cannes latest pics Sonam Kapoor is slaying the French Riviera in every possible manner at Cannes. fashion trends, fashion finder, celebrity fashion Refresh your wardrobe with some of the soothing tones like powder pink, soft lavender, lime green and icy blue. (Photo: Instagram/AliaBhatt)

Blue or pink, pastels look incredible when worn the monochrome way. Choose the same colour palette from top to bottom and you’re ready to slay. From a monochrome jumpsuit, crop top with a lehenga skirt or simple kurta pyjamas, you’re going to look like a diva when you match the outfits. You can even choose shoes in a similar pastel shade to not break the combination.

Mix and Match

sunny leone, sunny leone birthday, happy birthday sunny leone, sunny leone pics, sunny leone dresses, sunny leone fashion, sunny leone style pictures, sunny leone bikini pics, sunny leone, one night stand, sunny leone one night stand, sunny leone news, sunny leone photos, sunny leone age, sunny leone 35, sunny leone at 35, lifestyle, celebrity fashion, celeb fashion Dressed in a white crop top and a pink skirt from Neha Khullar, Sunny Leone looked summer-ready. Style lesson: You can never go wrong with loose waves and pastels in summers. (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram) Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt in an extremely cute pink tee that read, ‘You Are Boring Bye’.  

The ideal way to style pastels is by mixing two pastel coloured outfits together to create a soft yet statement look. You can also experiment with pastel hues in accessories to ensure that your outfit stands out, similar to this unique look created by Raisin.

Make it New(utral)!

Yes, a little bit of creativity and it will look like you have an all-new outfit! Wondering how? Imagine an all-white outfit with a pastel scarf. Sounds gorgeous, right? Ideal for summer/spring, this is a style that won’t go overboard if you aren’t too sure how pastels will suit your skin.

Brighten ‘em up!

off shoulder dresses, off shoulder designer wear, off shoulder fashion, off shoulder style, off shoulder gowns, off shoulder jumpsuit, off shoulder top, off shoulder summer trends, summer trends, priyanka chopra, deepika padukone, sonam kapoor, alia bhatt, shilpa shetty, malaika arora khan, sonakshi sinha, disha patani, anushka sharma, priyanka chopra fashion, deepika padukone fashion, sonam kapoor fashion, alia bhatt fashion, shilpa shetty fashion, malaika arora khan fashion, sonakshi sinha fashion, disha patani fashion, anushka sharma fashion, priyanka chopra off shoulder look, deepika padukone off shoulder look, sonam kapoor off shoulder look, alia bhatt off shoulder look, shilpa shetty off shoulder look, malaika arora khan off shoulder look, sonakshi sinha off shoulder look, disha patani off shoulder look, anushka sharma off shoulder look, summer trends, summer fashion, summer look, summer spring 2017, summer fashion hacks, summer look, fashion, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news Sister-stylist Rhea Kapoor gave the long flowy gown in pastels an edge with the soft curls and flawless makeup.

Want to make a striking appearance? Mix your pastel outfit with a brighter contrasting shade. From accessories, shoes to even bottoms, you can brighten your pastel outfit just the way you want. Make a gentle yet bold choice by mixing a pastel kurta with a brighter jacket or a scarf. If you love experimenting with shoes, a bright popping red over any pastel dress is bound to give you a perfect look!

Summer ready: Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra and Nimrat Kaur. (Source: Varinder Chawla and Instagram/sanjanabatra)

Say Yes to Textures!

Textures are trending! Adding prints to pastel hues looks absolutely beautiful and is a trend you must try too. Prints not only add some fun to the otherwise plain outfit but automatically take the glam level a notch higher. Here’s one way you can style a textured pastel dress.

