Here’s why you can’t go wrong with pastels

Whether you’re a classic lover or someone who follows trends, pastel outfits are a must-have in your wardrobe. A classic summer and spring staple, pastels are timeless and a hit for every season. However, what to pick along with pastels is a question that always crosses our minds. We have dug out some of the interesting ways to style pastels for this year!
Read on to know the right way to slay it in pastels.
Merry In Monochrome
Blue or pink, pastels look incredible when worn the monochrome way. Choose the same colour palette from top to bottom and you’re ready to slay. From a monochrome jumpsuit, crop top with a lehenga skirt or simple kurta pyjamas, you’re going to look like a diva when you match the outfits. You can even choose shoes in a similar pastel shade to not break the combination.
Mix and Match
Make it New(utral)!
Yes, a little bit of creativity and it will look like you have an all-new outfit! Wondering how? Imagine an all-white outfit with a pastel scarf. Sounds gorgeous, right? Ideal for summer/spring, this is a style that won’t go overboard if you aren’t too sure how pastels will suit your skin.
Brighten ‘em up!
Want to make a striking appearance? Mix your pastel outfit with a brighter contrasting shade. From accessories, shoes to even bottoms, you can brighten your pastel outfit just the way you want. Make a gentle yet bold choice by mixing a pastel kurta with a brighter jacket or a scarf. If you love experimenting with shoes, a bright popping red over any pastel dress is bound to give you a perfect look!
Say Yes to Textures!
Textures are trending! Adding prints to pastel hues looks absolutely beautiful and is a trend you must try too. Prints not only add some fun to the otherwise plain outfit but automatically take the glam level a notch higher. Here’s one way you can style a textured pastel dress.
