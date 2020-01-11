Here’s why you can’t go wrong with pastels

We have dug out some of the interesting ways to style pastels for this year! (Designed by Rajan Sharma) We have dug out some of the interesting ways to style pastels for this year! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Whether you’re a classic lover or someone who follows trends, pastel outfits are a must-have in your wardrobe. A classic summer and spring staple, pastels are timeless and a hit for every season. However, what to pick along with pastels is a question that always crosses our minds. We have dug out some of the interesting ways to style pastels for this year!

Read on to know the right way to slay it in pastels.

Merry In Monochrome

Sonam Kapoor is slaying the French Riviera in every possible manner at Cannes.

Refresh your wardrobe with some of the soothing tones like powder pink, soft lavender, lime green and icy blue. (Photo: Instagram/AliaBhatt) Refresh your wardrobe with some of the soothing tones like powder pink, soft lavender, lime green and icy blue. (Photo: Instagram/AliaBhatt)

Blue or pink, pastels look incredible when worn the monochrome way. Choose the same colour palette from top to bottom and you’re ready to slay. From a monochrome jumpsuit, crop top with a lehenga skirt or simple kurta pyjamas, you’re going to look like a diva when you match the outfits. You can even choose shoes in a similar pastel shade to not break the combination.

Mix and Match

Dressed in a white crop top and a pink skirt from Neha Khullar, Dressed in a white crop top and a pink skirt from Neha Khullar, Sunny Leone looked summer-ready. Style lesson: You can never go wrong with loose waves and pastels in summers. (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)





The ideal way to style pastels is by mixing two pastel coloured outfits together to create a soft yet statement look. You can also experiment with pastel hues in accessories to ensure that your outfit stands out, similar to this unique look created by Raisin. Alia Bhatt in an extremely cute pink tee that read, ‘You Are Boring Bye’.

Make it New(utral)!

Yes, a little bit of creativity and it will look like you have an all-new outfit! Wondering how? Imagine an all-white outfit with a pastel scarf. Sounds gorgeous, right? Ideal for summer/spring, this is a style that won’t go overboard if you aren’t too sure how pastels will suit your skin.

Brighten ‘em up!

Sister-stylist Sister-stylist Rhea Kapoor gave the long flowy gown in pastels an edge with the soft curls and flawless makeup.

Want to make a striking appearance? Mix your pastel outfit with a brighter contrasting shade. From accessories, shoes to even bottoms, you can brighten your pastel outfit just the way you want. Make a gentle yet bold choice by mixing a pastel kurta with a brighter jacket or a scarf. If you love experimenting with shoes, a bright popping red over any pastel dress is bound to give you a perfect look!

Say Yes to Textures!

Textures are trending! Adding prints to pastel hues looks absolutely beautiful and is a trend you must try too. Prints not only add some fun to the otherwise plain outfit but automatically take the glam level a notch higher. Here’s one way you can style a textured pastel dress.

