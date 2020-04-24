Summer fashion: Bookmark these ideas from Anushka Sharma’s wardrobe

Brighten up your summer by taking cues from the Pari actor. (Anushka Sharma/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Brighten up your summer by taking cues from the Pari actor. (Anushka Sharma/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Anushka Sharma’s style is a seamless blend of comfort and fashion. Whether it is at the airport or on the red carpet, the actor almost always manages to impress with her (comfortable) looks. Mostly opting for neat silhouettes and sharp cuts, her style is never too flashy or extravagant, making it perfect for those who like to keep it simple and fuss-free, yet super stylish. Ahead, take a look at some of her looks which and also maybe take a cue for your summer wardrobe this year.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor looks pretty in this canary yellow silk dress which is perfect for a brunch date. The outfit was given a boho touch with a pair of brown tie-up sandals and soft blowdried hair.

There’s nothing like co-ord sets — they elevate your fashion game, just like Anushka who took hers to the next level in this denim ensemble by Masaba Gupta. The polka-dots outfit features a pair of high-waist palazzos and a strappy crop top. We like how she ditched accessories and stuck to a pair of statement sunglasses and a laidback hairstyle.

This dress screams summer, and we love the way Anushka styled it. The blue striped dress with cut-out shoulder detailing along with ruffles on the neckline was teamed with a pair of reflective sunglasses and a neat ponytail.

This summer, take cues from the actor and go classic with your style. There’s nothing more stylish and comfortable than a white T-shirt and denim combination. Here the actor teams a graphic T-shirt with a pair of high-waisted shorts with chunky white sneakers. For her accessories, she opted for a pair of gold hoops and circular frames.

Opt for a white shirt dress, it is a must-have in your wardrobe. You can either dress down simply or amp it up with a wide waist belt or a pair of neon-bright heels to make it look chic. And it only becomes better if your dress also has pockets!

What do you think about her looks?

