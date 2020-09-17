Bookmark Aditi Rao Hydari’s latest ethnic looks for the upcoming festive season

What do you think about her latest looks? (Photo: ekalakhani/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

With the festive season almost knocking on our doors, we cannot contain our excitement. Even though the festivities will be absolutely different this year, there’s no way we are going to spend our days in joggers and jerseys lazing around the house. If you too feel the same and are all set to make a fashionable statement this festive season, join us in taking a look at Aditi Rao Hydari’s outfits which will leave you mesmerised.

Make sure you bookmark them and get all the festive inspiration you need!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eka (@ekalakhani) on Sep 10, 2020 at 9:36pm PDT

As always, Aditi looked gorgoes in an off-white sharara set which featured scallop borders, prints and silver threadwork. Styled by celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani, the look was completed with a pair of chaandbaalis, Kolhapuri chappals and blow-dried hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eka (@ekalakhani) on Sep 13, 2020 at 9:11pm PDT

Aditi kept it simple in this tie-dye kurti from Chandrakant which was teamed with a pair of white sharara. The outfit was styled with rustic silver jewellery and a middle-parted ponytail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eka (@ekalakhani) on Sep 11, 2020 at 11:40pm PDT

Aditi stole the show in this blue Anarkali set which was styled with a sheer organza dupatta with floral prints. Accessorised with silver tear-drop earrings, this outfit is perfect for those who like to keep it bright yet simple!

So, which look do you like the most?

