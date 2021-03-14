Boney Kapoor makes a case for sustainable fashion with his mask

Of late, several celebrities have come forward to underline the importance of sustainable fashion. Vidya Balan amplified the noise during promotions of Shakuntala Devi. And now, there is an unexpected entrant to the crowd: Boney Kapoor.

The producer was recently spotted at the screening of daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s film Roohi, and what caught our attention was his mask. While seeing one wearing it might make for a common sight, what made Kapoor stand out was the fact his was made from a kurta! And in case you are wondering how we know that — well, it was written on it.

In the pictures, he can be seen in his signature loose white kurta and matching trousers. His mask, too, was matching and on it was written, “I used to be a kurta”. With this, the 65-year-old producer might have just won the sustainability game.

Over the years, several designers have batted for the need to transition to sustainable fashion. In an interview with indianexpress.com, designer Masaba Gupta had stated: “Sustainability will become a big, big topic and people and brands will start buying and investing in things that are more sustainable, benefit the environment and are better for them as well.”

This has exploded in a big way during the pandemic, as many made and are making masks out of their old, clean clothes. In a video, Balan had shown how to convert an old blouse into a mask. “Ek purani sari ko kaat kar bahut saare masks ban sakte hain,” she had written.

