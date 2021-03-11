Bombay Begums: Pooja Bhatt looks lovely in this monochrome sari

What do you think about her look? (Photo: PR Handout)

Pooja Bhatt has finally made her comeback with the Netflix series Bombay Begums. Created by Alankrita Shrivastava, it features Bhatt as one among the five other women — Fatima, Lily, Ayesha, and Shai– whose lives overlap and unfold next to each other. While the show has been receiving mixed reviews, Bhatt’s performance as the powerful banker, Rani is being applauded.

The actor was recently seen promoting the series in two different looks and she looked lovely in both. Styled by Priyanka Bhatt, she was first seen looking gorgeous in a sari from Medium. The monochrome sari was teamed with a black collared shirt, and Bhatt really nailed the look.

In the second instance, she was spotted in a signature Masaba Gupta shirt dress. The outfit featured the designer’s unique style and unconventional prints.

For those who have watched the show, Bhatt’s style in the series is equally impressive. She is mostly seen in saris. Below are some instances.

What do you think of her looks?