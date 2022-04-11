Bollywood’s obsession with neon colours continues as dopamine dressing rages

Bling, shine, shimmer, and sparkle are perhaps some of the briefs Bollywood stars’ stylists often get, given how much they love a truly dramatic and statement of an outfit. And what is an easier way to make a statement than to sport neon colours? Furthering the post-pandemic dopamine dressing trend which is now becoming more of a sartorial norm, Bollywood divas are whole-heartedly embracing neon colours in manifold ways.

If your vibe for summer is to dress in happy colours, this is the ultimate style guide for you:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves bright colours and bold prints. She looked ready to step into spring in style in this Safiyaa knit top with a multicoloured Zimmerman skirt for a fun, casually dressed-up look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday is as much of a mini dress fan as she is of bright colours, as is evident from the two-toned dress from The Dolls Fashion House styled with a bright orange blazer. She even added bling to her footwear for some visual surprise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUDO | Mumbai | Films 📷🎥 (@_psudo_)

Before Alia Bhatt went into an all-white mode with her looks for the promotion of Gangubai Kathiwadi, she had her share of fun with colours. This sequined neon dress in lime yellow is proof.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

Kriti Kharbanda, too, played with neon colours in her own style, pairing a simple orange slip top with flaming red pants for a daring and eye-catching colour-blocking outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Now that’s some serious neon! Janhvi Kapoor went all out in a neon green co-ord set of a bralette and form-fitting skirt which, even though minimal, made sure she stood out in the crowd, and how!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Kiara Advani’s look is proof that if you are not yet ready to play with neons in your outfits, you can always give it a shot in your gymwear. She is seen wearing neon green bra and leggings set with a bright orange jacket slinging off her arms for even more pop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The beach is the best excuse to play with colours as bold and loud as neon ones. Sara Ali Khan shows you how in this strappy neon green monokini styled with a multicoloured sarong.

