Bollywood’s love for metallic gowns is evident

Bollywood divas love flaunting their metallic outfits. They know the correct way to style them and end up looking breathtaking. Metallic pieces are tricky to wear as they have a loud and have an incredibly ‘out there’ texture. The shiny texture of the fabric is equally balanced with neutral or monochromatic makeup looks. Last year, we saw quite a few amazing looks, from soft tones to bold hues.

And while we wait for new pictures of these celebs, take a look at some of the previous metallic gown looks.

Janhvi Kapoor might have been missing from recent events, but the Dhadak actor looked gorgeous in this metallic pleated gown by Maria Lucia Hohan. The plunging neckline and the high-thigh slit worked wonders and we really liked how the hair was styled in curls and the look was not accessorised much.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like the diva that she is as she walked the ramp. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda)

Kareena Kapoor Khan also launched her make-up range in collaboration with Lakme. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda) Kareena Kapoor Khan also launched her make-up range in collaboration with Lakme. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

The Veere Di Wedding actor looked like an absolute goddess as she donned a holographic outfit by the designer. The off-shoulder dress was carried off by Khan with elan, and it won’t be wrong to say that it’s a little difficult to look away from her. With hair styled in soft waves, a nude make-up palette added the required oomph to her look.

Malaika Arora never steps back from trying out new trends. She aced this silver metallic voluminous twists with smokey eyes and nude lips.

Of all these looks, we loved how Kangana wore a floral pattern metallic gown, with similar cuts like that of Janhvi’s Maria Lucia Hohan gown. She looked bold and vibrant in this flowy outfit.

