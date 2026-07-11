Bollywood at Wimbledon: Throwback to the best celeb fashion moments courtside

Bollywood celebrities love a good game of tennis, and Wimbledon has always been a favourite platform to put their most fashionable foot forward. From Ralph Lauren all-whites to Miu Miu’s Spring-Summer collection, stars have time and again pulled up in their elegant best, watching the sport from the Centre Court and Royal Box, while indulging in a plate of strawberries and cream. This year’s attendance has not made waves yet, but not to worry, here’s a quick throwback at all the standout looks served over the years at this legendary tournament.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

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Trust Sonam to turn the grass court into her personal runway. For last year’s women’s finals, she dressed head to toe in a bespoke pinstripe ensemble designed by Matthieu Blazy back when he was with Bottega Veneta.

Arm in arm with her husband Anand Ahuja, the Aisha actor later turned up at the men’s finals in a Ralph Lauren ivory striped suit, with tennis racket and strawberry-shaped brooches pinned on the lapel. A robin blue undershirt paired with blue and white paisley scarf tied around her neck broke through the neutral monotony, while vintage Manolo Blahnik heels with tiny tennis balls at the toe added a touch of intentional glam.

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Deepika Padukone

Back in 2019, the Bajirao Mastani actor had attended the Finals with her sister Anisha, looking like a vision in white in a Ralph Lauren jumpsuit, styled with a long overcoat. Padukone kept her long hair loose in tonged, beachy waves, while a pair of gold rimmed round sunnies, hoops and a Cartier wrist watch completed her minimal chic glam.

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Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

The Hasee Toh Phasee actor and her politician husband set major couple goals in UK last year. Looking elegant in a white dress with puff sleeves, Chopra enjoyed the iconic strawberries and cream snack next to the former Aam Aadmi Party member, who looked handsome in a brown jacket paired with cream dress pants, along with a maroon polka dotted tie and pocket square for some fun contrast.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at Wimbledon. (Source: Instagram/@parineetichopra) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at Wimbledon. (Source: Instagram/@parineetichopra)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

The Shershaah co-stars turned up the heat at Wimbledon’s Centre Court back in 2024, looking stunning in shades of blue. While Advani chose a structured blazer and matching pants with black accents, Malhotra kept it elegant in a white blazer, blue pinstripe undershirt and a green tie for elevated contrast.

Sidharth and Kiara at 2024 Wimbledon. (Source: Instagram/@sidmalhotra) Sidharth and Kiara at 2024 Wimbledon. (Source: Instagram/@sidmalhotra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Wimbledon regulars Chopra and Jonas have time and again made headlines for their sharp dressing sense at the tournament. From her 2023 green and black number to 2025’s crisp collared white sundress, the Heads of State actor has always given fashion critics something to write about.

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Chopra and Jonas at the Royal Box. (Source: Instagram/@wimbledon) Chopra and Jonas at the Royal Box. (Source: Instagram/@wimbledon)

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

The Param Sundari actor, in head to toe Miu Miu, watched the tennis titans battle it out with partner Shikhar Pahariya by her side. Styled by Megan Concessio, Kapoor looked chic in a gingham dress with a punging neckline, keeping her hair up in a neat updo, with cherry kitten heels on her feet adding a pop of colour.