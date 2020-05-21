Bollywood’s summer vibe is all about blazers and shorts

Which is your favourite look? (Designed by Gargi Singh) Which is your favourite look? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sharp cut blazers are in these days, as an increasing number of women are opting for power-dressing. While blazers are more of winter wear, Bollywood has shown us how to add a twist and team them with shorts to make a summer statement. Yes, you read it right. Many actors nowadays opt for shorts instead of pants to team their blazers.

We have sorted some of our favourite look. Check them out below:

Malaika Arora

If you like to glam things up, take a cue from Malaika Arora. She wore a neon green blazer that was styled with a matching bralette and shorts. You can tone it down by styling it with a neutral-toned tank top.

Kangana Ranaut

The checkered mini skirt and matching blazer was teamed with a white printed tee. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The checkered mini skirt and matching blazer was teamed with a white printed tee. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana has often been spotted wearing blazers and shorts at the airport. On one occasion, she was seen in a checkered mini skirt and matching blazer that was teamed with a white printed tee. She further added a sporty twist by styling the outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

She was also spotted making a statement in striped shorts and a matching blazer from Topshop, which was teamed with a plain white t-shirt.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput and Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor . (Source: Mira Rajput/Instagram)

At the Lakme Fashion Week winter/festive 2019, Mira Rajput gave major fashion goals in a short red suit. The low neckline and textured detailing on the ensemble made it an ideal pick for a night out. We like how she accessorised the look with diamond earrings, a black clutch and a pair of red pumps, while opting for kohled eyes, nude lips and a tousled hairstyle to complete her look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore a plaid shorts and blazer set for a promotional event. The actor went for a side sweep hair bun and minimalistic makeup to balance the busy design.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam wore a sky blue striped blazer and shorts set. She belted the outfit to give it a structure. The chic look was rounded off with soft blush makeup and blow dried hair.

