Bollywood style file: Quirky ways to wear denim

Bored of regular denim styling? We have some inspirations for you. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Bored of regular denim styling? We have some inspirations for you. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Jeans may be first thing that pops up in your head when you hear the word denim. Be it the classic white t-shirt denim combo or cotton kurta paired with ripped jeans, it suits every mood and occasion. But over the years, Bollywood actors have shown us a million ways to give the fabric a stylish twist. So if you are looking for some interesting ways to style your denim, we have some inspirations for you.

Take a look.

Boho kurta denim

Take a cue from Aditi Rao Hydari for any boho-inspired style and you will never go wrong. We liked how she styled her kurta with a pair of distressed jeans. But if you want to keep it basic, you can opt for a look similar to Alia Bhatt’s — simply wear a top half-buttoned long shrug with a pair of basic blue denims.

Denim skirt style

Priyanka Chopra wore a distressed midi denim skirt with a high neck black top and a matching jacket.

High waist denim pants

A wet-look high bun finished out the look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) A wet-look high bun finished out the look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She styled her not-so-basic denim-on-denim ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She styled her not-so-basic denim-on-denim ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

During the promotions of Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan had stepped out in a note-worthy look by Nisse. She styled her not-so-basic denim-on-denim ensemble with pointed-toe black booties and a minimal delicate gold and diamond necklace by Tasheen Diamond Art.

But the one thing that lifted the look was the see-through mesh black turtleneck top that broke the monotony of her head-to-toe denim outfit. Keeping with the sharp aesthetic of her outfit, she opted for a high-definition cat-eye makeup while keeping the rest of her face nude. A wet-look high bun finished out the look.

Drape it like a sari

Sonam Kapoor loves wearing unconventional saris, and with stylist-sister Rhea, she has created multiple unconventional looks. Here she is seen wearing a Masaba Gupta sari inspired by drape over a pair of flared jeans. She wore a pleated cotton sari or stole around the waist and pinned it over the shoulder.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd