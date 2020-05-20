Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
COVID19

Bollywood style file: Quirky ways to wear denim

From a basic denim and kurta look to a denim sari, give your old pair of jeans a new twist.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 20, 2020 11:20:53 pm
Bollywood fashion, kareena kapoor, sonam kapoor, rhea kapoor, denim fashion, denim on denim look, indian express news Bored of regular denim styling? We have some inspirations for you. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Jeans may be first thing that pops up in your head when you hear the word denim. Be it the classic white t-shirt denim combo or cotton kurta paired with ripped jeans, it suits every mood and occasion. But over the years, Bollywood actors have shown us a million ways to give the fabric a stylish twist. So if you are looking for some interesting ways to style your denim, we have some inspirations for you.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram

Perfectly poised peacock?!!!! Nah! Monkey me! 🐒

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on

Boho kurta denim

Take a cue from Aditi Rao Hydari for any boho-inspired style and you will never go wrong. We liked how she styled her kurta with a pair of distressed jeans. But if you want to keep it basic, you can opt for a look similar to Alia Bhatt’s — simply wear a top half-buttoned long shrug with a pair of basic blue denims.

Denim skirt style

View this post on Instagram

👠

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Priyanka Chopra wore a distressed midi denim skirt with a high neck black top and a matching jacket.

High waist denim pants

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion A wet-look high bun finished out the look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion She styled her not-so-basic denim-on-denim ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

During the promotions of Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan had stepped out in a note-worthy look by Nisse. She styled her not-so-basic denim-on-denim ensemble with pointed-toe black booties and a minimal delicate gold and diamond necklace by Tasheen Diamond Art.

But the one thing that lifted the look was the see-through mesh black turtleneck top that broke the monotony of her head-to-toe denim outfit. Keeping with the sharp aesthetic of her outfit, she opted for a high-definition cat-eye makeup while keeping the rest of her face nude. A wet-look high bun finished out the look.

Drape it like a sari

 

Sonam Kapoor loves wearing unconventional saris, and with stylist-sister Rhea, she has created multiple unconventional looks. Here she is seen wearing a Masaba Gupta sari inspired by drape over a pair of flared jeans. She wore a pleated cotton sari or stole around the waist and pinned it over the shoulder.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor knows how to ace summer fashion; here’s proof
Kareena Kapoor knows how to ace summer fashion; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement