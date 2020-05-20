Bollywood style file: Quirky ways to wear denim

Jeans may be first thing that pops up in your head when you hear the word denim. Be it the classic white t-shirt denim combo or cotton kurta paired with ripped jeans, it suits every mood and occasion. But over the years, Bollywood actors have shown us a million ways to give the fabric a stylish twist. So if you are looking for some interesting ways to style your denim, we have some inspirations for you.
Take a look.
Boho kurta denim
Take a cue from Aditi Rao Hydari for any boho-inspired style and you will never go wrong. We liked how she styled her kurta with a pair of distressed jeans. But if you want to keep it basic, you can opt for a look similar to Alia Bhatt’s — simply wear a top half-buttoned long shrug with a pair of basic blue denims.
Denim skirt style
Priyanka Chopra wore a distressed midi denim skirt with a high neck black top and a matching jacket.
High waist denim pants
During the promotions of Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan had stepped out in a note-worthy look by Nisse. She styled her not-so-basic denim-on-denim ensemble with pointed-toe black booties and a minimal delicate gold and diamond necklace by Tasheen Diamond Art.
But the one thing that lifted the look was the see-through mesh black turtleneck top that broke the monotony of her head-to-toe denim outfit. Keeping with the sharp aesthetic of her outfit, she opted for a high-definition cat-eye makeup while keeping the rest of her face nude. A wet-look high bun finished out the look.
Drape it like a sari
Sonam Kapoor loves wearing unconventional saris, and with stylist-sister Rhea, she has created multiple unconventional looks. Here she is seen wearing a Masaba Gupta sari inspired by drape over a pair of flared jeans. She wore a pleated cotton sari or stole around the waist and pinned it over the shoulder.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.