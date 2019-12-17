All the times Bollywood stepped out in Anamika Khanna designs

The best of Bollywood has donned Anamika Khanna’s designs, right from the red carpet and airport to weddings and movie promotions. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) The best of Bollywood has donned Anamika Khanna’s designs, right from the red carpet and airport to weddings and movie promotions. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Designer Anamika Khanna is known to give Bollywood some of the finest sartorial choices. No doubt, the best of Bollywood has donned her designs, right from the red carpet and airport to weddings and movie promotions. A creative powerhouse with a design sensibility that’s pure brilliance, Khanna’s ensembles have been a steady constant over the years.

Ahead, take a look at all the times your favourite Bollywood stars were seen donning her designs.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was dressed to kill in this Anamika Khanna design. The gown was of a crimson red colour with frill detailing on the hemline of the neck. The gown was pulled together with a shrug of the same colour. Chunky silver choker with stones encrusted along with matching kadas was added to the look. Her look was rounded with smokey eyes, pink lips and a generous dose of highlighter.

Deepika Padukone

While Deepika Padukone may love her dramatic gowns and classic pantsuits, but her love for the six-yard staple is unparalleled. For the launch of Sridevi‘s biography, the actor donned an elegant white Anamika Khanna sari that featured intricate floral embroidery. The sari which had a rich border also came with a sleeveless blouse featuring a low neckline and intricate gold embroidery. She paired the drape with a pair of Kundan earrings and a statement-making choker set. As she often does, she chose to have a messy bun with her traditional outfit, and her makeup included bold brows, a warm copper lip, and a slightly smudged swipe of soft brown eyeliner.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha‘s love for midriff-baring outfits—especially crop tops—is evident through her recent sartorial picks, whether it’s Indian ethnic wear, gym outfits or even red carpet looks. The star picked a floral sharara and crop top set that came layered with a floor-sweeping jacket, all by designer Anamika Khanna. The vibrant motifs accentuated the outfit in full glory. The ensemble seemed quite busy however, she added just the right amount of colour to her look by way of a five-layer beaded necklaced in bottle green. Sinha kept her hair tied back in a low ponytail while a matte lip and sharp winged liner rounded off her look.

Sonam Kapoor

An eccentric, eye-catching ensemble. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja chose a white sari that was accentuated with a statement multicoloured border adorned with delicate resham embroidery in floral and paisley motifs. The ensemble incorporated a similar blouse, detailed in thread embroidery. She styled it with a jacket drenched in intricate thread and mirror work, along with fun tassel and pom-pom detailing. Her makeup comprised of a smoky eye, defined brows and plum lips, paired with a sleek braid. Black juttis pulled her look together.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt raised the fashion quotient in this Anamika Khanna design which she wore for Kalank movie promotions. The flowing Anarkali was of a gorgeous deep purple colour. The outfit had intricate embroidery work in golden colour while the dupatta was the highlight of her ensemble. It was white and purple in colour cut out in Aztec along with the similar sequins and thread work at every joint. For her accessories, Alia wore a pair of gorgeous drop-down earrings by Nora Jewels and gold kolhapuri wedges by Crimzon. Subtle makeup and centre-parted pinned back wavy hair finished off her look!

