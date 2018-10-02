Neha Dhupia’s baby shower was a glamorous affair; here’s what the stars wore

Recently, Neha Dhupia hosted a baby shower, where her loved ones and friends from Bollywood were present. The mother-to-be was seen walking hand in hand with her husband Angad Bedi at Mumbai’s Olive Bar & Kitchen. While Dhupia wore a white dress by Sohaya Misra, Bedi looked dapper in grey pants and a blue blazer.
Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Preity Zinta, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Ileana D’Cruz, Andrew Kneebone, Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani were also present at the bash.
ALSO READ | Neha Dhupia’s baby shower: Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, Ileana D’Cruz and others spotted at the event
The stylish Bollywood director and producer, Karan Johar was seen in a striking pink shirt, ripped denims and futuristic sunglasses.
Sonakshi Sinha was seen in a white lace dress at the baby shower.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a Prabal Gurung blue dress that she paired with white heels. She looked pretty as ever.
Socialite Natasha Poonawalla wore a beige and fluorescent green outfit by Delpozo.
Shilpa Shetty donned a shirt dress by Nupur Kanoi and looked gorgeous. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the mustard dress with floral prints and a slit was a great pick for a morning wear.
Bhumi Pednekar was one of the head turners at the bash. In an orange outfit, the Lust Stories actor looked adorable and ready for brunch.
Here are some other celebrities who attended the bash.
Who was the best-dressed celeb at the bash? Let us know in the comments below.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App