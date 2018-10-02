Neha Dhupia’s baby shower was a glamorous affair; here’s what the stars wore

Janhvi Kapoor (R), Bhumi Pednekar (C) and Sonakshi Sinha look lovely at Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Janhvi Kapoor (R), Bhumi Pednekar (C) and Sonakshi Sinha look lovely at Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Recently, Neha Dhupia hosted a baby shower, where her loved ones and friends from Bollywood were present. The mother-to-be was seen walking hand in hand with her husband Angad Bedi at Mumbai’s Olive Bar & Kitchen. While Dhupia wore a white dress by Sohaya Misra, Bedi looked dapper in grey pants and a blue blazer.

Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Preity Zinta, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Ileana D’Cruz, Andrew Kneebone, Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani were also present at the bash.

Angad Bedi was happy as a bee as he showered Neha with attention. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Angad Bedi was happy as a bee as he showered Neha with attention. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The stylish Bollywood director and producer, Karan Johar was seen in a striking pink shirt, ripped denims and futuristic sunglasses.

Karan Johar was spotted at the event as well. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar was spotted at the event as well. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha was seen in a white lace dress at the baby shower.

Sonakshi Sinha also made it to the bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha also made it to the bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor wore a Prabal Gurung blue dress that she paired with white heels. She looked pretty as ever.

Janhvi Kapoor also made it to the bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor also made it to the bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Socialite Natasha Poonawalla wore a beige and fluorescent green outfit by Delpozo.

Natasha Poonawalla at Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Natasha Poonawalla at Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty donned a shirt dress by Nupur Kanoi and looked gorgeous. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the mustard dress with floral prints and a slit was a great pick for a morning wear.

Shilpa Shetty at Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty at Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar was one of the head turners at the bash. In an orange outfit, the Lust Stories actor looked adorable and ready for brunch.

Bhumi Pednekar at Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Bhumi Pednekar at Neha Dhupia’s baby shower. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Here are some other celebrities who attended the bash.

Sagarika Ghatge and Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan also made their presence felt. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Arpita Khan, Amrita Arora, Huma Qureshi looked stunning as they arrived for Neha’s baby shower. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Arpita Khan, Amrita Arora, Huma Qureshi looked stunning as they arrived for Neha’s baby shower. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Preity Zinta happily posed for shutterbugs. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Preity Zinta happily posed for shutterbugs. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia’s parents were seen at the baby shower ceremony. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia’s parents were seen at the baby shower ceremony. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Roshan Abbas and wife Shaheen Abbas were also snapped. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Roshan Abbas and wife Shaheen Abbas were also snapped. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Suniel Shetty was also seen with wife Mana Shetty. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Suniel Shetty was also seen with wife Mana Shetty. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Who was the best-dressed celeb at the bash? Let us know in the comments below.

