Kareena Kapoor Khan to Parineeti Chopra: B-town celebs look stylish in casual wear

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonal Chauhan or Parineeti Chopra: Whose style would you like to recreate? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonal Chauhan or Parineeti Chopra: Whose style would you like to recreate? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Looking for latest fashion trends that Bollywood celebrities are crushing on? Street style is the new trend that seems to have picked up and found followers all across the world. It’s quite tricky to remain fashionable on the run and keep the luxury quotient high. It take a lot of effort, doesn’t it?

In today’s list, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan, Parineeti Chopra and Sonal Chauhan giving fashion goals in casual wear. The Meri Pyaari Bindu actor wore slit athleisure pants and paired it with a basic white top after a salon session in Mumbai. Chopra’s red streaks and brand new hairstyle were the highlight of her look and made it super stylish. She carried an adorable tan backpack and wore white sneakers to round off her look.

Parineeti Chopra was seen donning new hair style and red streaks in Bandra. (Source: File Image) Parineeti Chopra was seen donning new hair style and red streaks in Bandra. (Source: File Image)

Stripes are never out of fashion and Kareena Kapoor proved it right yet again when she was spotted outside the gym in Mumbai. Wearing black track pants and a basic black-and-white striped top, Khan seemed all set to hit the gym.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore black track pants and a basic black-and-white striped top. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan wore black track pants and a basic black-and-white striped top. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jannat actor Sonal Chauhan was spotted in a floral sea green-and-white mini dress. Her look seems to be the perfect solution to beat the summer heat and is also apt for a lazy Sunday brunch. She rounded out her look with cool shades and centre-parted hair.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

