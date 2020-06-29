Bollywood loves Manish Malhotra saris; here’s proof

Which is your favourite creation? (Photo: Manish Malhotra/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Which is your favourite creation? (Photo: Manish Malhotra/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Manish Malhotra is a name to reckon with when it comes to fashion. The ace designer, who has been a part of the film and fashion industry for over two decades, has an affluent clientele including actors Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan among many others. From elegant sherwanis to dazzling saris, he is known for creating show-stopping outfits that Bollywood simply loves.

So check out all the times Bollywood divas stood out in his designs.

Sequins were a hit last year, and looks like the trend is here to stay. And if you need any tips on how to style it, take your cue from Janhvi Kapoor who looked gorgeous in this sequined lavender sari. We like how she kept it elegant with just a pair of teardrop earrings and softly blow-dried hair. This look is perfect for those who like to minimal with a hint of glam.

Dia Mirza kept it simple in this plain black sari with a golden border. The Thappad actor styled it with a matching strappy blouse, basic makeup and a pair of diamond and ruby earrings.

Vaani Kapoor stole the show in this sheer ivory sari which featured intricate work paired with a strappy backless blouse. She kept it basic with a soft glam makeup look and a pair of diamond earrings.

The ‘metallic viridescent sari’ indeed looks gorgeous on Bhumi Pednekar. If you are someone who loves pastel hues, this should be your go-to option. Bhumi kept it minimal by ditching jewellery and opting for smokey eyes and basic nude lips to complete her look.

Kriti kept it bright in a canary yellow chiffon sari which was paired with a dramatic blouse with ruffles. The look was accessorised with a kamarbandh with floral motifs.

