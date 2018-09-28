Bollywood stars took the red carpet by storm at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018

Which was your favourite look at the GQ awards event? (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Which was your favourite look at the GQ awards event? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

The GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018, held in Mumbai saw popular personalities across film, fashion, sports, social work, and business. In what was a gala event, this year being the 10th year of GQ‘s launch in India, added to the celebrations.

B-Town celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Soha Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, and, Tiger Shroff graced the event and shared the space with Hima Das, who won big at the Asian Games and is one of the youngest ever athletes to win the Arjun Award, and Hari Kondabolu, one of the funniest people on Netflix.

The stars dressed up for the occasion and we have some favourites. Here is a round-up of all the sartorial choices made by our favourite celebrities.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone wore high waist black leather pants from Tutla which she teamed with a white sheer top with huge bell sleeves, and, a lacy camisole. She went for a messy bun look and wore chunks of diamond jewellery to accompany the ensemble. We felt there was too much going on with her look and it didn’t quite impress us. She rounded it out with red lips and black heels.

Deepika Padukone at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi wore a white jumpsuit with a plunging neckline that had a golden button detailings on them. She teamed the attire with golden hoop earrings and kept her look simple.

Huma Qureshi at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta and Chitrangda Singh posed together to get snapped. While Gupta wore a lacy jumpsuit with huge leather belt detailing around her waist, Singh chose a gold satin gown. Both the ladies flaunted their well-toned body in their attire.

Esha Gupta and Chitrangda Singh strike a pose at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Esha Gupta and Chitrangda Singh strike a pose at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Diana Penty walked on the GQ awards red carpet looking nothing short of a glam queen. Giving hair a messy curl, she wore shiny black pants and off-white top which was divided into shirt and ballet.

Diana Penty at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Diana Penty at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha picked a silver sequin gown which failed to impress us. She went for a top-notch bun and wore emerald green eye makeup and a pair of blue earrings, which totally missed the mark.

Sonakshi Sinha was also present at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha was also present at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here are some other pictures.

Isabelle Kaif attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Isabelle Kaif attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal got recognised and was given an award for Outstanding Achievement at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal got recognised and was given an award for Outstanding Achievement at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rajkumar Hirani and Nawazuddin Siddiqui won big at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rajkumar Hirani and Nawazuddin Siddiqui won big at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Radhika Apte won the Woman of the Year award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Radhika Apte won the Woman of the Year award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tiger Shroff won the Entertainer of the Year award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tiger Shroff won the Entertainer of the Year award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan is the Style Legend at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Saif Ali Khan is the Style Legend at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The latest heartthrob of the nation Vicky Kaushal was lauded for ‘Outstanding Achievement’. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is enjoying the success of Sacred Games took home the ‘Actor of the Year’ award.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd