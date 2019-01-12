Toggle Menu
Who wore what at the roundtable meet with PM Narendra Modi

The delegation, which is a mix of directors and actors, which included filmmaker Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan and many others.

See what the actors wore at the meeting with PM Modi. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Two days back, a bunch of young and influential Bollywood stars met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. They later posted a group selfie fromt the meeting which had a mix of directors and actors, including filmmaker Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan and many others. The meeting comes weeks after the PM met Bollywood producers and discussed issues faced by the industry, which led to the reduction in GST on film tickets by the government.

While the selfie did attract a lot of media and social media attention, the style game of the Bollywood’s young guns was also on point. Dressed in ethnic and formal wear, the delegation flew down from Mumbai. While the boys looked dapper in blazers, Ranveer Singh and Director Rohit Shetty choose to go ethnic for the day. The Gully Boy actor wore a blue sherwani which was symmetrical at the front and had asymmetrical pleats at the back.

Stars arrive to meet PM Modi. (Photo: APH Images)

Shetty wore a black kurta which he teamed it with a Bundi and white pyjama. Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in blazer suit. On the other end, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal wore casual denim paired with a basic t-shirt and jacket.

Bhumi Pednekar, Ekta Kapoor and others were photographed at the airport. (Photo: APH Images)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the airport. (Photo: APH Images)
Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao and others in attendance. (Photo: APH Images)
Celebrities posed for the photographers at the airport. (Photo: APH Images)
The meeting with PM Modi was held on Thursday. (Photo: APH Images)

The ladies went for ethnic wear as well. While Alia Bhatt wore pastel coloured Anarkali which had halter neck detailing and gold embellished work all over it, Bhumi Pednekar wore a mustard yellow suit paired with a beautiful red dupatta. Indian filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wore a black and silver saree.

