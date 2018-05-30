Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 30: Janhvi and Kareena Kapoor are our favourites

Looking for the latest style trend that Bollywood celebrities are crushing on? If you’re a fashionista or are tickled by what’s the next excitement in the sartorial world, then off the runway, the tinsel town celebs and their bevy of stylists and hairstylists have inspirations and lessons for you on how to turn heads.
Be it Janhvi Kapoor’s first solo photo shoot for a leading fashion magazine or Kareena Kapoor Khan’s polka dot halter-neck dress, Bollywood has a lot of style tips in store. To help you keep updated with what’s the latest in online fashion, we trawl the online space to bring you the fad of today.
Alia Bhatt showed a great way to sport the denim-on-denim trend. Wearing a pair of excessively distressed jeans teamed with a tee and a semi-denim jacket (actually, half-shirt, half-jacket) from Madison on Peddar, Bhatt kept her casual style game right on point.
Sonam Kapoor left style connoisseurs wide-mouth as she opted for a metallic sari from designer Gaurav Gupta’s collection. The plum-hued sari was a teamed with a matching sweetheart neckline blouse featuring strappy sleeves. Well, that’s not all! Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam’s outfit also included a pleated dupatta, which gave the illusion of a cape from the front. Now, we think that’s a really regal way to drape a sari.
Malaika Arora was recently seen attending an event in Hyderabad opted for a black shimmery wrap-over dress from Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan's collection. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, we like how she kept her accessorises minimal by teaming her outfit with a pair of silver metallic pumps and studded earrings by Zoya Jewels.
For the photo shoot, Janhvi Kapoor was wrapped in the voluminous folds of a floral printed Louis Vuitton dress. Rife with multiple shades, stylist Priyanka Kapadia accessorised the dress with a pair of earrings from Kaj Fine Jewellery. Artist Subbu gave the actor nude tones for make-up, neutral lips and highlighted brows. We think the actor looked chic for her first solo magazine photo shoot.
Sonam Kapoor tried to work her summer-savvy boho-chic style with a burgundy maxi dress from Shruti Sancheti. Though we definitely vote yes to the ruffle-tiered sleeves, we think the dress lacked structure and looked frumpy. Complementing her look with metallic jewellery, the actor rounded out her look with nude make-up and soft wavy hair.
Recently, for a promotional event, Kareena chose to wear a chic Michael Kors halter neck dress and looked absolutely stunning. Giving us some classic french vibes in the polka dot monochrome number that was cinched with a broad white belt, her look was refreshing. Stylist Rhea Kapoor accessorised the look with a pair of Zoya earrings and Intoto kitten heels.