Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 29: Deepika’s classy Burberry coat is the perfect pick for your layering game

Bollywood fashion watch Bollywood fashion watch

With Veere Di Wedding promotions in full swing, the star cast has been on a sartorial roll and the leading ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor have left us wanting more with their stunning style statements. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone continues with her jet-setting across the world and recently the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport heading for New York. While she kept her travel game strong with layering, Kangana Ranaut showed us how to ace a casual summer look in a cotton sari.

To know more about the exciting tidbits going on in Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspirations from them.