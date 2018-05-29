Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 29: Deepika’s classy Burberry coat is the perfect pick for your layering game

While Deepika Padukone kept her travel game on point in a classy Burberry vintage trench coat, Sonam Kapoor gave us the perfect summer suit to step out in. Find out more interesting fashion tidbits here.

With Veere Di Wedding promotions in full swing, the star cast has been on a sartorial roll and the leading ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor have left us wanting more with their stunning style statements. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone continues with her jet-setting across the world and recently the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport heading for New York. While she kept her travel game strong with layering, Kangana Ranaut showed us how to ace a casual summer look in a cotton sari.

To know more about the exciting tidbits going on in Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspirations from them.

  1. 4:15PM
    29 May, 18
    Kangana Ranaut's pretty lilac sari is what you need to beat the sweltering heat this summer

    Recently, we saw Kangana Ranaut moving about Mumbai clad in a lilac-hued Anavila sari, accentuated by a silver border and sleeveless blouse. Ranaut accessorised the look with a pair of sunnies and a black bag. Rounding off her look with minimal make-up and hair styled into a loose ponytail, the actor gave us lessons in how to step out on a hot summer day.

  2. 4:12PM
    29 May, 18
    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor give us #girlpower goals on the cover of this magazine

    For the photo shoot of the cover of Filmfare magazine, Kareena Kapoor Khan was dressed in Rahul Mishra separates. Kareena wore a cute checked halter-neck top with a vibrant red border that was paired with Kirchhoff Trousers from the designer's Spring Summer 2018 collection.

    Posing with Kareena was Sonam Kapoor, who channelled her inner fashionista in a forest green Temperley London outfit. Ghavri curated the look with a corset-styled sleeveless bralette teamed with an asymmetric skirt, accentuated by gold motifs. With a matching collared jacket casually shrugged down on one shoulder, Sonam carried off the look nicely.

     

    A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on

  3. 4:11PM
    29 May, 18
    Sonam Kapoor's summer savvy suit is #stylegoals

    Sonam Kapoor looked like the girl next door in a lovely mauve ensemble from Good Earth. A piece from their Seerat collection, the suit set featured antique gold embroidery on chanderi, cotton silk and muslin. We like her outfit, but we just wish she hadn't gone for a three-quarter cotton pant. An ankle length one would also have done the trick. Rhea accessorised the actor's look with a pair of silver statement earrings from Anmol Jewellers and Fizzy Goblet jutis.

     

    A post shared by Good Earth (@goodearthindia) on

  4. 4:10PM
    29 May, 18
    Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ready to grace a function in this Tarun Tahiliani suit set

    Clad in a textured ivory and gold suit with intricately beaded border, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked lovely. Exuding a traditional Punjabi-feel, the suit was paired with a matching salwaar. Stylist Rhea Kapoor accessorised with a pair of statement silver earrings and Fizzy Goblet jutis. With soft smokey eyes, neutral lips and pulled back hair, Kareena rounded out her look nicely.

  5. 4:09PM
    29 May, 18
    Deepika Padukone proves layering can be a fashionable fix to your basic blues and blacks

    The Padmaavat actor used the simple style trick of layering when she stepped out in a pair of flared blue jeans frayed at the hem that was teamed with a white spaghetti top. She upped the ante with a Burberry check vintage trench coat. A classy watch, gold baubles, cat-eyed shades and a beige bag rounded off the actor's look nicely.

