Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 28: Karisma Kapoor’s goldfish avatar is a big disappointment

Wondering what’s the new sizzler on the fashion block today? While we have seen Neha Dhupia maintain a subtle style statement so far, the actor recently revealed more of her shades for the cover photo shoot of Maxima India. Though Dhupia’s outfit is #stylegoals, a constant fashionista, Karisma Kapoor set us up for disappointment in her over the top Amit Aggarwal gown.
Karisma Kapoor was spotted at the launch of Forever Mark boutique in Kolkata recently. For the occasion, the actor picked a goldfish-inspired gown from Amit Aggarwal.
An off-shoulder number, the gown flaunted a sparkly silver bodice to remind one of the vivid scales of the goldfish and a deep vermillion skirt that represented the fish’s fins. While a pleated effect was kept on one side of the bodice, the other side was replete with applique-work depicting the eye detail of the fish. Now, Kapoor is known for her superb fashion choices, but this look is a reminder that even the best can falter. We are really disappointed with her over-the-top style this time.
For the photo shoot of the cover of Maxim India, Neha Dhupia channelled an ultra-sultry avatar in smouldering red lingerie from Zivame that was layered with a silk robe, shrugged at the shoulders.
To add oomph to the actor’s look, stylist Krishna Mukhi teamed it with a pair of strappy block heels. For the make-up, artist Rosario Belmonte gave the actor nude tones with prominent cheekbones and a pop of burgundy on the lips. Hairstylist Younten Tsomo coiffed the actor’s mane into soft curls parted on one side.