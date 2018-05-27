Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 27: Deepika Padukone sets temperatures soaring in her sheer outfit

Looking for the latest style trend that Bollywood celebrities are crushing on? If you’re a fashionista or are tickled by what’s the next excitement in the sartorial world, then off the runway, the tinsel town celebs and their bevy of stylists and hairstylists have inspirations and lessons for you on how to turn heads.
Be it Sonam Kapoor’s glittery gold sari (worn with a smock), or Deepika Padukone’s temperature raising number, Bollywood has a lot of style tips in store. To help you keep updated with what’s the latest in online fashion, we trawl the online space to bring you the fad of today.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
For a promotional event in the capital city, the newlywed chose to channel ethnic glamour in a blingy gold Rashmi Varma sari. Though as a stand-alone piece the gilt sari was attractive, stylist Rhea Kapoor chose to pair it with yet another unconventional pick- a gilt smock jumper!
While the outfit was a big NO for us, we like the traditional vibes she exuded in a stunning pair of statement earrings from Apala by Sumit. A metallic bracelet and a statement ring added finishing touches to the actor's look.
Huma Qureshi stepped out in an ivory pantsuit from Two Studio Two, and she teamed her long A-line jacket and flared pants with a grey collared top. As the actor's pantsuit looks go by (especially at Cannes), this one was a disappointment.
The Padmaavat actor set temperatures soaring when she stepped out in a sheer Balmain number that stylist Shaleena Nathani teamed with a pair of faux-leather Saint Laurent shorts. With danglers and a groovy braid, Padukone seemed to be exploring more experimental avenues, and we couldn't be more thrilled.