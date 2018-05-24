Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 24: Celebs play with cool blues; Sonam in distressed denim sari, Kareena in denim suit

Bollywood fashion watch. Bollywood fashion watch.

With the summer heating up day by day, cool blue outfits and easy and comfy apparels are the need of the hour. And who better than Bollywood celebs to show us how to keep the style quotient strong while keeping the comfort factor high as well.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan strutted down in a blue denim suit, Sonam Kapoor dished out a head-spinner in a distressed denim sari. Not just denims, but co-ords and polka dots seem to be a chic choice too. Find out more about how you can put your best fashion foot forward.