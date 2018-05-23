Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 23: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns up the heat in a sultry number

Whether your day started slow or already snowballed into a flurry of activities, dressing right while you pull up your socks is an absolute necessity. Because while you impress your boss and leave your colleagues green with envy as you prepare to achieve your targets, looking presentable is definitely an added bonus. So if you have the will, but have hit the wall this morning on deciding what to wear today, here are some tried and tested sartorial hacks ready from Bollywood celebrities that you would probably want to experiment with today.
As we take out top trends of the day, we think Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s monochrome number may give you some inspiration. And if you have to head straight to a party later in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s risque tulle piece can be your go-to outfit.
To help you remain updated with the latest fashion trends, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the looks to watch out for and the ones to stay away from, so you can further recreate your style.
Shikha Talsania kept her glamour quotient high in a black embellished off-shoulder mini from Label Rhea Pillai Rastogi. With dewy make-up and soft pink-tinted lips, the actor managed to shine.
Though Swara Bhaskar isn't exactly known for her fabulous fashion choices, this time the actor left us in awe when she stepped out in a heavily spangled sheer mini from Atelier Zuhra. The ivory creation with a bouffant skirt looked elegant paired with cream pumps and Bhaskar rounded out her look with matte pink lips, a dewy sheen for make-up, a dust of silver on the lids and a subtly winged eyeliner. We think she was a stunner this time.
Sonam Kapoor gave us some retro chic vibes in an olive green velvet Erdem piece. The thigh-high slit number boasted a sheer underskirt that looked coyly sultry. Sonam complemented her look with a winged eyeliner and bold red lips.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan set hearts racing in a tulle bralette-skirt combo that had a plissé sheer overlay skirt. The Shehlaa By Shehla Khan number was layered with a matching sheer cape and Rhea paired the outfit with shiny black pumps. With nude make-up and smokey eyes, we think Kareena nailed the look.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan visiting a restaurant in Mumbai. For the night out, the 44-year-old was dressed in a monochrome piece from Andrew Gn that gave out some retro vibes. Her generously patterned blouse was teamed with a velvet skirt that had sheer and fringe detail at the hem.
While we like the chic skirt, there was just too much work going on in the blouse and we wish she had picked something simpler. Aishwarya complemented her look with black strappy heels and rounded it out with bold red lips and middle-parted hair.
The Baahubali actor stepped out in a gold Zara pantsuit. The structured piece was complemented with gold strappy heels and a pair of earrings from Bershka. We think the outfit was too dull and the actor could have opted for brighter summer colours.