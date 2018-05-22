Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 22: Sonam Kapoor has style lessons for us in casual dressing

Bollywood fashion watch Bollywood fashion watch

Keeping up with fashion trend is tough, especially, since the fashion hacks can dry up pretty fast. But thanks to great stylists and fashionistas of the tinsel town, we can keep track of all the hottest trend and refreshing twist to evergreen fashion.

And to help you remain updated with the latest trendy fashion, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the looks by Bollywood celebs to watch out for. Take, for instance, the Veere Di Wedding star cast, who have sprinkling glamour with their promotional looks or Neha Dhupia’s minimalist airport style. Find out more here.