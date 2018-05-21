Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
  • Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 21: Janhvi Kapoor channels a chic avatar in a striped crop top; don’t miss the cool braids

From Kareena Kapoor's casual style to Janhvi Kapoor's chic avatar, here's a compilation of what's happening in the world of Bollywood fashion today. Check out the pictures here.

With the ever-changing fashion trends, it can be quite a task to stay updated with what’s the latest fad on the runway and off it and it’s during times like these when we look up to Bollywood fashionistas for outfit inspirations. While yesterday we spotted Priyanka Chopra giving us some glamorous fashion goals in a spangled Dior gown, Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us how to keep it cool this summers with all-white outfits.

Fast forwarding to the present, we once again spotted Kareena and this time the actor kept it easy and comfy in a light pink tee from Givenchy and paired with a pair of blue boyfriend jeans. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor looked chic as ever in a striped crop top. Here’s a compilation of what’s happening in the world of Bollywood fashion.

  1. 5:35PM
    21 May, 18
    Jacqueline Fernandez channels a boss lady avatar in this crop blazer piece

    For another promotional event, Fernandez sported a boss-lady avatar in a JinaShili By Shili grey crop blazer teamed with a pair of black Rimzim Dadu cotton pants with a ruffle effect at the waist. We think the chic curation by stylist Lakshmi Lehr was an interesting take on semi-formal fashion and Lehr accessorised the look with a layered pearl choker. 

     

    A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on

     

  2. 5:33PM
    21 May, 18
    Jacqueline Fernandez's pretty pink lehenga is the perfect pick for a day wedding

    Recently, we saw the actor dressed in a shell pink lehenga ensemble from JADE by Monica and Karishma and the one-shouldered piece was accessorised beautifully with a pair of encrusted tear-drop earrings from Anmol Jewellers. Nude make-up, soft pink-tinted lids and matte pink lips rounded out the actor’s look nicely. Hairstylist Shaan Muttathil complemented the Judwaa 2 actor’s look with a textured ponytail. 

     

    A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr) on

     

  3. 11:41AM
    21 May, 18
    Jacqueline Fernandez opts for glitz and glamour for Race 3 promotions

    Busy with the ongoing promotions of Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out in an ice-hued skirt-top combo. We like the funky way she accessorised it with colourful chunky earrings and navy blue Louboutins. Although, we wish she had opted for a softer hue for the shoes.

  4. 11:31AM
    21 May, 18
    Janhvi Kapoor channels ultra-chic vibe in this crop-top jeans combo

    Spotted alongside her family, Janhvi Kapoor gave us some ultra-chic vibes in a Fiorucci red and white striped crop top that she paired with blue distressed jeans. Silver hoops, white sneakers and a sky-blue tote complemented her look nicely. However, the winner of the look was the side braids the starlet flaunted.

  5. 11:30AM
    21 May, 18
    Kareena Kapoor's cool and comfy Givenchy quotient

    Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with Taimur and the duo was dressed for a casual day out. Opting for a light pink Givenchy tee with a star printed on the front, the Veere Di Wedding actor teamed it with a pair of blue boyfriend jeans. Rounding out with white-rimmed sunnies and sandals, the actor looked stylish and comfortable.

