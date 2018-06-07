Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 7: Janhvi, Deepika, Kareena give us lessons in casual dressing for summers

Follow Us:
While Deepika Padukone showed us how to keep it casual in ethnic wear, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us lessons in nailing #streetstyle. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor casual avatar was a cool take on a day out with friends. Find out more updates here and check out the pictures.

 

  1. 8:59PM
    07 Jun, 18
    Esha Gupta’s metallic gown is a boring pick for an evening soiree

    Esha Gupta was seen attending an event in Pune in a backless, metallic dress from Lecoanet Hemant. Stylist Aastha Sharma accessorised the outfit with Louboutin heels, flower studs from Resa and a couple of rings from Gehna Jewellers. 

     

  2. 5:19PM
    07 Jun, 18
    Kriti Sanon continues her love affair with ruffles

    Kriti Sanon was seen wearing a ruffle sari by Arpita Mehta. The ruby red sari from the designer’s Spring/Summer’18 collection titled ‘Enchanted Forest’ featured a ruffled dupatta, which was styled with a matching, sleeveless thread and mirror embroidered blouse.

     

  3. 1:16PM
    07 Jun, 18
    Janhvi Kapoor shows us how to ace a summer look in casual jeans and tee

    Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at a restaurant with her friends recently. For the casual night out, the actor picked a pair of distressed jeans teamed with a yellow tee. Complementing her look with a white tote, she rounded out with minimal make-up and middle-parted hair.

  4. 1:13PM
    07 Jun, 18
    Kareena Kapoor Khan's airport look is #streetstyle goals

    For her airport look, Kareena Kapoor Khan was dressed in a white sweatshirt with an angry red tiger printed on the front from Gucci. It was teamed with a pair of athleisure pants and the actor complemented the look with a pair of sunnies and white sneakers.

  5. 1:12PM
    07 Jun, 18
    Huma Qureshi keeps her travel style summer friendly

    Huma Qureshi went with summer friendly tones and we like the striped blue wrap-around dress she picked. Giving a very oriental feel, the actor rounded out her look with a tight bun and blue strappy heels.

  6. 1:11PM
    07 Jun, 18
    Deepika Padukone shows how ethnic can be a great pick for a warm summer evening

    The Padmaavat actor was recently spotted in a comfortable pastel pink anarkali suit. Teamed with a billowing dupatta, the Good Earth outfit looked ideal for a casual day out in the city. She kept her overall look elegant and simple, as she let her hair down and chose to give accessories a miss. She complemented her attire with gold embellished jutis. We think the actor's ethnic turn around the city was both fashionable and laid-back to the point of looking effortless.

     

