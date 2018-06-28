Follow Us:
Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 28: Priyanka Chopra spells sheer charm in her ‘desi girl’ avatar

From Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma to Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi, find out what the B-Town A-listers wore today and how you can take inspirations from them. Also, check out the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 28, 2018 12:24:59 pm
Bollywood fashion, celeb fashion, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez fashion, indian express, indian express news Bollywood fashion watch. (Source: Instagram)

It’s party season in B-Town! While some like Priyanka Chopra are busy ringing in the wedding bells for Akash Amaban and Shloka Mehta, others were seen attending the birthday bash of director Aanand L Rai. From Anushka Sharma, Huma Qureshi to Bhumi Pednekar, find out what Bollywood wore to the parties, and take style ethnic and contemporary style inspirations.

Jacqueline Fernandez's sultry pink gown, glittery boots, face art is #glamourgoals

Jacqueline Fernandez caught our attention in a pastel pink, cutout gown with slits on either side, which she wore for a stage show at the Dabangg tour. The one-shouldered Sonaakshi Raj creation was accessorised with a blingy pair of magenta earrings and oh-so-glam knee-high embellished boots in bright pink.

