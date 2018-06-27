Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 27: Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora show how to take class up a notch with these chic outfits

Bollywood fashion watch. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Bollywood fashion watch. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Excited about what’s trending in the world of fashion today? Are the yellows in or out, or are the floral prints reigning in the monsoon? Well, if you need inspiration, then we have some fresh doses, straight off the shelves of Bollywood celebrities and their bevy of stylists. Find out who wore what and how and why you should try it out.

From Parineeti Chopra’s tusk white crisp suit to Malaika Arora’s gingham co-ords, check out the pictures of all the styles here.