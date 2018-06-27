Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 27: Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora show how to take class up a notch with these chic outfits

If you need fashion inspiration, then we have some fresh doses, straight off the shelves of Bollywood celebrities and their bevy of stylists. Find out who wore what and how and why you should try it out.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 27, 2018 12:55:46 pm
Bollywood fashion watch. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Excited about what’s trending in the world of fashion today? Are the yellows in or out, or are the floral prints reigning in the monsoon? Well, if you need inspiration, then we have some fresh doses, straight off the shelves of Bollywood celebrities and their bevy of stylists. Find out who wore what and how and why you should try it out.

 

From Parineeti Chopra’s tusk white crisp suit to Malaika Arora’s gingham co-ords, check out the pictures of all the styles here.

Live Blog

12:55 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Kajol draws attention with her fashion forward sunnies

Kajol showed us how to amp up the formals with denims recently. The actor was spotted at the airport in a black camisole-black blazer combo that was teamed with belted dark blue denim jeans. We like the fashion-forward nude cat-eyed sunnies she complemented her look with.

12:54 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Parineeti Chopra channels the girl-next-door avatar

For another appearance, the Namaste England actor channelled some girl-next-door vibes in a pair of flared denim jeans that were paired with a basic Levi's white tee, tucked in. To pep up her outfit, she accessorised with the currently ruling large silver hoops. Do you like the actor's casual statement?

12:53 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Parineeti Chopra's ultra-chic look at the airport has all our attention

Recently, Parineeti Chopra showed us how one can keep it comfortably formal, when she stepped out in a pair of blue denim jeans that were worn with a cotton camisole and layered with a matching stylish jacket. A pair of quirky sneakers and a Chanel bag added finishing touches to her look.

