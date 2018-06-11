Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 11: Millennials Janhvi and Suhana prove they are true blue fashionistas

Millenials like Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor proved they can give the B-Town fashionistas a run for their money, with their latest looks. To know more about the exciting tidbits from fashion, find out who wore what.

celeb fashion, Bollywood fashion, Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, indian express, indian express news Bollywood fashion watch.

Contemporary, fusion or the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities sure know how to nail them all. And on today’s list, we have Jacqueline Fernandez, who was seen wearing a mustard anarkali for an iftar bash, with a trendsetting dupatta drape. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif gave us lessons in how to ace a muted ethnic look.

Meanwhile, millennials also kept their style game strong and both Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor proved they can give the B-Town fashionistas a run for their money.

To know more about the exciting tidbits from the world of Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspiration from them.

  1. 4:10PM
    11 Jun, 18
    Khushi Kapoor makes a chic statement at Dhadak trailer launch

    Khushi Kapoor opted to step out in a tulle pink dress that was accentuated with a slim belt that cinched her waist. She rounded out her look with dewy make-up and middle-parted sleek hair.

  2. 4:08PM
    11 Jun, 18
    Janhvi Kapoor is a picture of elegance and grace in this Manish Malhotra anarkali

    Picking a full-sleeved parrot green anarkali suit, accented by a vibrant pink border and a chic décolletage, Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely. The Manish Malhotra piece was accessorised with multiple jhumkis and rings and the 21-year-old complemented her attire with nude strappy heels. Her easy curation was accentuated by a dewy sheen and middle-parted soft curls.

  3. 4:05PM
    11 Jun, 18
    Suhana Khan's dazzling silver mini will put you in a party mood

    For her party look, Suhana Khan was clad in a dazzling silver mini from Monisha Jaising. The one-shouldered number was paired with a pair of strappy silver heels and Suhana accentuated her look with finely kohl-lined eyes and a dewy sheen. She rounded out her look with her tresses softly falling in curls down her shoulder.

     

    A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

  4. 4:04PM
    11 Jun, 18
    Huma Qureshi's TOO safe ensemble disappoints

    Huma Qureshi sought to go subtle in an ice blue and lemon yellow sharara piece. We think it was a boring pick and the statement earrings along with her mane of wild curls did not go well with the ethnic ensemble.

  5. 4:03PM
    11 Jun, 18
    We love Mouni Roy's outfit, but the make-up is another story

    Mouni Roy glowed in a pristine white sharara suit from Priya Chhabria. She complemented her silver spangled outfit with an ivory clutch and gold and peacock green jhumkis.

  6. 4:02PM
    11 Jun, 18
    Shilpa Shetty stuns at Iftar party in a heavy sharara

    Shilpa Shetty went all out maximalist in a heavily embellished Simar Dugal ensemble. The midnight blue number with generous gold gota work, interrupted by pops of hot pink, was accessorised with statement earrings and a glitzy clutch. The actor went heavy-handed with the make-up as well and the dewy tones with dark kohl-lined eyes rounded out her look nicely.

  7. 4:01PM
    11 Jun, 18
    Jacqueline Fernandez has a modern take on the traditional anarkali

    The Race 3 star stepped out in a mustard anarkali from the Whimsical Fantasy 2 collection of designer Mahima Mahajan. The traditional dupatta drape was swapped for a trendier cape attached to the actor's shoulders and we think the beauty aced the fusion look.

  8. 4:00PM
    11 Jun, 18
    Katrina Kaif proves why greys can a perfect summer pick too

    The Tiger Zinda Hai actor picked a lovely dove grey floor-length suit from Anjul Bhandari, which was accentuated by a blue and red border and accented with white embroidery work. Stylist Ami Patel kept the accessories subtle and rounded off the actor's look with a pair of silver jhumkis and bangles.

