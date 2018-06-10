Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 10: Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez keep their style game strong

Are you a fashionista? Or just like to keep up with what’s trending in the world of fashion. From glamorous styles that are flooding the runway to the eye-catching style statements made by the Bollywood celebrities, catch all the fresh style tips that are ruling the online fashion world.
While Deepika Padukone showed us how to add a glam quotient to the casual avatar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Janhvi Kapoor proved why shorts are stylish this summer. Find out more updates here and check out the pictures.
Recently, we saw the actor channel a dramatic black avatar in a bodycon Reem Acra gown. The extra-long statement sleeves and a semi-sheer beaded neckline drew all the attention to the stunning creation. Stylist Mohit Rai gave the accessories a miss(a good choice) and the actor complemented her look with smokey eyes, neutral lips and nude make-up. She rounded off with middle-parted sleek hair.
Recently, the Padmaavat actor was spotted at the airport. Living up to her streak, she picked a pair of comfy looking ankle-high sweatpants, teamed with a white tank top. Although her look was quite minimal, the actor added oomph with a pair of classy sunnies and a drool-worthy Chanel bag. She rounded out her look with a pair of Nike sneakers.
Jacqueline Fernandez, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Race 3, was seen at the Manish Malhotra bash. She gave us uber cool vibes in a blush pink mini pantsuit that was teamed with a semi-sheer white shirt. A blue sling, with artwork sandals rounded out her pretty look.
Recently, the Dhadak actor was spotted at a bash Manish Malhotra threw at his Mumbai residence. The starlet was seen in a blue polka dot mini for the night and the simple number was paired with a white and gold sneakers. Kapoor complemented her look with a cute sling bag.