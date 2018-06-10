Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 10: Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez keep their style game strong

While Deepika Padukone showed us how to add a glam quotient to the casual avatar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Janhvi Kapoor proved why shorts are stylish this summer. Find out more updates here and check out the pictures.

    Sonakshi Sinha is making us weak in the knees with her black glam dame avatar

    Recently, we saw the actor channel a dramatic black avatar in a bodycon Reem Acra gown. The extra-long statement sleeves and a semi-sheer beaded neckline drew all the attention to the stunning creation. Stylist Mohit Rai gave the accessories a miss(a good choice) and the actor complemented her look with smokey eyes, neutral lips and nude make-up. She rounded off with middle-parted sleek hair.

     

    Deepika Padukone wins with chic formula to style her cool and casual airport look

    Recently, the Padmaavat actor was spotted at the airport. Living up to her streak, she picked a pair of comfy looking ankle-high sweatpants, teamed with a white tank top. Although her look was quite minimal, the actor added oomph with a pair of classy sunnies and a drool-worthy Chanel bag. She rounded out her look with a pair of Nike sneakers.

    Jacqueline Fernandez proves why shorts are stylish this summer

    Jacqueline Fernandez, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Race 3, was seen at the Manish Malhotra bash. She gave us uber cool vibes in a blush pink mini pantsuit that was teamed with a semi-sheer white shirt. A blue sling, with artwork sandals rounded out her pretty look.

    Janhvi Kapoor shows how to dress easy and stylish this summer

    Recently, the Dhadak actor was spotted at a bash Manish Malhotra threw at his Mumbai residence. The starlet was seen in a blue polka dot mini for the night and the simple number was paired with a white and gold sneakers. Kapoor complemented her look with a cute sling bag.

     

