Bollywood Fashion watch for July 9: Deepika, Alia, Janhvi are our favourites

While Bollywood celebrities are busy jet-setting across the world, we get lessons in a plethora of airport looks that are easy, laid back and seem super comfortable. From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor, there is no shortage of sartorial inspirations, if you are looking to amp up your basic blues and blacks.
Meanwhile, in the ethnic area we see the Dhadak actor keeping a strong style streak, along with sister Khushi. If you also like to keep up with what’s boiling in fashion, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.
Though Taapsee Pannu is known for her quirky sartorial choices, this time the actor disappointed us in her plaid shirt and blue jeans. We think it was quite boring, compared to what the actor usually dishes out, even with her airport looks.
The Raabta actor was seen in a black bodycon mini with a quirky collar detailing. Sassy shades and black sneakers rounded out her look nicely.
When it comes to her travel wardrobe, the Raazi actor prefers to keep her joggers and athleisure outfits handy. Staying true to her self, Bhatt stepped out looking cute in a pair of olive green joggers, teamed with a matching camisole and jacket. Shades, her trusted Off-White sling and white sneakers rounded out her look nicely.
Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in Tokyo with her husband, Anand Ahuja, was spotted wearing a kurta pyjama ensemble. While that is an unusual choice in itself, the 33-year-old accessorised it with metallic jewellery that made the outfit look gaudy. To top it off, she complemented the look with a pair of black sneakers, which looked out of sync with her attire.
Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in a yellow patiala suit for her airport style, and we like how she kept it easy in the accessory department with just a pair of earrings.
The Raazi actor was recently spotted wearing a casual striped T-shirt that she teamed with a pair of track pants. The actor’s look was refreshing, but what caught our attention was the footwear she wore. With “Love” written on the flip-flops, they clearly stood out in the crowd and we are totally crushing on them.
Recently, we spotted Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport, where she was seen keeping it trendy in a white camisole paired with baggy jeans. How easy, yet stylish her get-up is. don’t you agree? To add the oomph factor, Padukone donned a pair of classy black shades and gold baubles.
