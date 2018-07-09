Follow Us:
Monday, July 09, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Bollywood Fashion watch for July 9: Deepika, Alia, Janhvi are our favourites

From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor, there is no shortage of sartorial inspirations, if you are looking to amp up your basic blues and blacks. Catch all the fashion buzz here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 9, 2018 2:17:53 pm
celeb fashion, Bollywood fashion, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, indian express, indian express news Deepika Padukone (L), Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor (R) : Bollywood fashion watch. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

While Bollywood celebrities are busy jet-setting across the world, we get lessons in a plethora of airport looks that are easy, laid back and seem super comfortable. From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor, there is no shortage of sartorial inspirations, if you are looking to amp up your basic blues and blacks.

Meanwhile, in the ethnic area we see the Dhadak actor keeping a strong style streak, along with sister Khushi. If you also like to keep up with what’s boiling in fashion, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.

Live Blog

14:17 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Taapsee Pannu's airport look is just too boring this time around

Though Taapsee Pannu is known for her quirky sartorial choices, this time the actor disappointed us in her plaid shirt and blue jeans. We think it was quite boring, compared to what the actor usually dishes out, even with her airport looks.

14:16 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Kriti Sanon's black bodycon mini is #stylegoals

The Raabta actor was seen in a black bodycon mini with a quirky collar detailing. Sassy shades and black sneakers rounded out her look nicely.

 

14:15 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Alia Bhatt oozes uber cool vibes in her travel attire

When it comes to her travel wardrobe, the Raazi actor prefers to keep her joggers and athleisure outfits handy. Staying true to her self, Bhatt stepped out looking cute in a pair of olive green joggers, teamed with a matching camisole and jacket. Shades, her trusted Off-White sling and white sneakers rounded out her look nicely.

14:03 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Sonam Kapoor's fuison attire is just too confusing this time

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in Tokyo with her husband, Anand Ahuja, was spotted wearing a kurta pyjama ensemble. While that is an unusual choice in itself, the 33-year-old accessorised it with metallic jewellery that made the outfit look gaudy. To top it off, she complemented the look with a pair of black sneakers, which looked out of sync with her attire.

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

13:32 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Janhvi Kapoor gives us ethnic fashion goals in a yellow patiala suit

Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in a yellow patiala suit for her airport style, and we like how she kept it easy in the accessory department with just a pair of earrings.

13:30 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
We are totally crushing on Alia Bhatt’s funky ‘Love’ flip-flops

The Raazi actor was recently spotted wearing a casual striped T-shirt that she teamed with a pair of track pants. The actor’s look was refreshing, but what caught our attention was the footwear she wore. With “Love” written on the flip-flops, they clearly stood out in the crowd and we are totally crushing on them.

13:28 (IST) 09 Jul 2018
Deepika Padukone works the classic ‘white tee-blue jeans’ combo like a charm

Recently, we spotted Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport, where she was seen keeping it trendy in a white camisole paired with baggy jeans. How easy, yet stylish her get-up is. don’t you agree? To add the oomph factor, Padukone donned a pair of classy black shades and gold baubles.

 

