Follow Us:
Sunday, July 08, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 8: Katrina, Aditi, Mouni rule the room with their gorgeous picks

Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 8: Katrina, Aditi, Mouni rule the room with their gorgeous picks

On today’s list, we have Katrina Kaif, who was seen in a lovely pinstriped top teamed with yellow pants, and Aditi Rao Hydari who is dishing out ethnic fashion goals. Mouni Roy shows us how to work a sari like a charm.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 8, 2018 11:56:40 am
celeb fashion, Bollywood fashion, Katrina Kaif, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taapsee Pannu, indian express, indian express news Katrina Kaif (L), Aditi Rao Hydari, Mouni Roy (R): Bollywood Fashion Watch. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Looking for the latest style trend that Bollywood celebrities are crushing on? We have got you covered! On today’s list, we have Katrina Kaif, who was seen in a lovely pinstriped top teamed with yellow pants, and Aditi Rao Hydari who is dishing out ethnic fashion goals. Mouni Roy shows us how to work a sari like a charm.

To find out more on what’s rattling the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.

Live Blog

11:56 (IST) 08 Jul 2018
Sophie Choudry makes casual cool in these looks

Sophie Choudry was recently spotted in an ultra cool pair of slit jeans from Topshop that was paired with a white crop top and layered with a Claudie Pierlot denim jacket. Fendi shades, Gucci shoes and Jimmy Choo shoes rounded out the actor's look.

For another of her appearances, the actor picked an ice blue pinstriped jumpsuit from Club Moncao that gave us cool summer vibes.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

11:52 (IST) 08 Jul 2018
Mouni Roy is the belle of the ball in this risque sari

Mouni Roy stepped out in a sheer sari from Jade, and though we like the pretty sari the actor was draped in, the same can't be said for her make-up, which looks overdone.

 

A post shared by Rishika Devnani (@rishika_devnani) on

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla) on

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

11:47 (IST) 08 Jul 2018
Jacqueline Fernandez's maxi dress is summer savvy, but we can't stop drooling over her shoes

The Race 3 star was spotted in a white embroidered semi-sheer maxi dress, to which she added a funky twist with her Dolce and Gabbana espadrilles.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

11:44 (IST) 08 Jul 2018
Aditi Rao Hydari looks radiant in this lovely pink and cream anarkali

Aditi Rao Hydari pulled a beautiful ethnic avatar in a pink and cream ensemble, accentuated by silver embellishments. The Abhinav Mishra outfit was accessorised with gold jhumkis and Needledust jutis.

 

A post shared by Abhinav Mishra (@abhinavmishra_) on

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

 

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

11:41 (IST) 08 Jul 2018
Katrina Kaif shows us how to work a chic look with this striking colour combination

For her appearance, the actor picked an off-shoulder pinstriped monochrome number from Laveer, that was teamed with a pair of bright yellow Topshop pants. We think Kaif looked quite chic and her look was rounded out with minimal make-up and sleek middle-parted hair.

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd