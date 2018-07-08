Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 8: Katrina, Aditi, Mouni rule the room with their gorgeous picks

Looking for the latest style trend that Bollywood celebrities are crushing on? We have got you covered! On today’s list, we have Katrina Kaif, who was seen in a lovely pinstriped top teamed with yellow pants, and Aditi Rao Hydari who is dishing out ethnic fashion goals. Mouni Roy shows us how to work a sari like a charm.
To find out more on what’s rattling the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.
Sophie Choudry was recently spotted in an ultra cool pair of slit jeans from Topshop that was paired with a white crop top and layered with a Claudie Pierlot denim jacket. Fendi shades, Gucci shoes and Jimmy Choo shoes rounded out the actor's look.
For another of her appearances, the actor picked an ice blue pinstriped jumpsuit from Club Moncao that gave us cool summer vibes.
Mouni Roy stepped out in a sheer sari from Jade, and though we like the pretty sari the actor was draped in, the same can't be said for her make-up, which looks overdone.
The Race 3 star was spotted in a white embroidered semi-sheer maxi dress, to which she added a funky twist with her Dolce and Gabbana espadrilles.
Aditi Rao Hydari pulled a beautiful ethnic avatar in a pink and cream ensemble, accentuated by silver embellishments. The Abhinav Mishra outfit was accessorised with gold jhumkis and Needledust jutis.
For her appearance, the actor picked an off-shoulder pinstriped monochrome number from Laveer, that was teamed with a pair of bright yellow Topshop pants. We think Kaif looked quite chic and her look was rounded out with minimal make-up and sleek middle-parted hair.
