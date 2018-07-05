Follow Us:
Thursday, July 05, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 5: Sonam, Janhvi, Radhika give us summer #stylegoals

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 5, 2018 1:18:27 pm
Bollywood fashion, celeb fashion, Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor, indian express, indian express news Radhika Apte (L), Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor (R) are our favourites. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Looking for the latest style trend that Bollywood celebrities are crushing on? We have got you covered! On today’s list, we have Sonam Kapoor, who was seen in a lovely Shah Gaurang anarkali, and sister Janhvi Kapoor who is dishing out summer fashion goals.

Live Blog

13:14 (IST) 05 Jul 2018
Janhvi Kapoor doles out another refreshing look in a crop top-skirt combo

The Dhadak actor gave us some summer style goals in a Label Anushree ensemble, and we like the white crop top she teamed with a textured blue skirt.

13:12 (IST) 05 Jul 2018
Radhika Apte's outfit is regular, but we love her hair and make-up

Radhika Apte tried her hand at a dove grey pantsuit from Label D and we like the rich burgundy lips, she accentuated her look with.

13:10 (IST) 05 Jul 2018
Ananya Panday pays homage to her dad Chunky Panday’s fashion sense; dresses up like him

The budding actor was seen in a multi-coloured printed top that she wore over her white shorts. Captioned, “Today’s style inspo – Dad in the 80s 🕺🏻” the picture soon went viral and people couldn’t stop raving about her outfit and talking about how well she had incorporated her father’s funky fashion trend in her ensemble.

13:10 (IST) 05 Jul 2018
Sonam Kapoor spills a breath of freshness in this yellow kota jamdani number

Sonam Kapoor stepped out in a  lovely mustard yellow kota jamdani outfit by Gaurang Shah. The heavily embroidered number was teamed with a matching dupatta with red border, and she looked gorgeous in it.

 

💫

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on

