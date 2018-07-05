Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 5: Sonam, Janhvi, Radhika give us summer #stylegoals

Looking for the latest style trend that Bollywood celebrities are crushing on? We have got you covered! On today’s list, we have Sonam Kapoor, who was seen in a lovely Shah Gaurang anarkali, and sister Janhvi Kapoor who is dishing out summer fashion goals.
To find out more on what’s rattling the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.
The Dhadak actor gave us some summer style goals in a Label Anushree ensemble, and we like the white crop top she teamed with a textured blue skirt.
Radhika Apte tried her hand at a dove grey pantsuit from Label D and we like the rich burgundy lips, she accentuated her look with.
The budding actor was seen in a multi-coloured printed top that she wore over her white shorts. Captioned, “Today’s style inspo – Dad in the 80s 🕺🏻” the picture soon went viral and people couldn’t stop raving about her outfit and talking about how well she had incorporated her father’s funky fashion trend in her ensemble.
Sonam Kapoor stepped out in a lovely mustard yellow kota jamdani outfit by Gaurang Shah. The heavily embroidered number was teamed with a matching dupatta with red border, and she looked gorgeous in it.
