Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 4: Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon take us on a fashion tour

From latest contemporary styles to the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities know how to ace both. And with the summer season going on, easy breezy style goals is the need of the hour. Recently, we spotted Kriti Sanon slaying summer style in a midi dress from Ankita Studio that seemed to be high on comfort.
We also spotted Priyanka Chopra keeping it chic and classy in a burgundy wrap-dress from DVF. We think the Quantico actor looked stunning.
To know more about the exciting tidbits going on in Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspirations from them.
Vidya Balan picked a colour blocked sari from Raw Mango recently and we think the actor looked pretty.
Neha Dhupia stepped out in a Payal Khandwala sari and the striped two-toned piece was not your ordinary outfit. A reversible sari, it can be worn with either of the tones making up the pallu. Interesting, don't you think?
Kriti Sanon gave us summer fashion goals in a tulle teal midi dress from Ankita Studio. We like the gold hoops she accessorised her look with.
The 35-year-old stepped out in a lovely burgundy wrap-dress from DVF, a brand that rose to fame for their sashing collection of wrap-dresses. We like the golden buckle belted detail that accentuated the actor's frame. Stylist Mimi Cuttrell accessorised the look with a pair of gold Alexandre Birman heels, a white Fendi handbag, the really trendy mini-sized shades and gold baubles.
