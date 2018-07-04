Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 4: Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon take us on a fashion tour

Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon give us summer style goals. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon give us summer style goals. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

From latest contemporary styles to the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities know how to ace both. And with the summer season going on, easy breezy style goals is the need of the hour. Recently, we spotted Kriti Sanon slaying summer style in a midi dress from Ankita Studio that seemed to be high on comfort.

We also spotted Priyanka Chopra keeping it chic and classy in a burgundy wrap-dress from DVF. We think the Quantico actor looked stunning.

To know more about the exciting tidbits going on in Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspirations from them.