Wednesday, July 04, 2018
  • Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 4: Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon take us on a fashion tour

Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 4: Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon take us on a fashion tour

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 4, 2018 11:36:58 am
Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon give us summer style goals.

From latest contemporary styles to the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities know how to ace both. And with the summer season going on, easy breezy style goals is the need of the hour. Recently, we spotted Kriti Sanon slaying summer style in a midi dress from Ankita Studio that seemed to be high on comfort.

We also spotted Priyanka Chopra keeping it chic and classy in a burgundy wrap-dress from DVF. We think the Quantico actor looked stunning.

11:33 (IST) 04 Jul 2018
Neha Dhupia shows us how to recycle outfits with this reversible sari

Neha Dhupia stepped out in a Payal Khandwala sari and the striped two-toned piece was not your ordinary outfit. A reversible sari, it can be worn with either of the tones making up the pallu. Interesting, don't you think?

11:29 (IST) 04 Jul 2018
Kriti Sanon shows us how to keep it cool and stylish in a midi dress

Kriti Sanon gave us summer fashion goals in a tulle teal midi dress from Ankita Studio. We like the gold hoops she accessorised her look with.

11:27 (IST) 04 Jul 2018
Priyanka Chopra is femme fatale in a rich burgundy wrap-dress

The 35-year-old stepped out in a lovely burgundy wrap-dress from DVF, a brand that rose to fame for their sashing collection of wrap-dresses. We like the golden buckle belted detail that accentuated the actor's frame. Stylist Mimi Cuttrell accessorised the look with a pair of gold Alexandre Birman heels, a white Fendi handbag, the really trendy mini-sized shades and gold baubles.

