Tuesday, July 03, 2018
  • Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 3: Janhvi Kapoor wins brownie points for her stunning sartorial choices; so does Huma Qureshi

Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 3: Janhvi Kapoor wins brownie points for her stunning sartorial choices; so does Huma Qureshi

On today’s list, we have Janhvi Kapoor, who has been impressing us with her charming kurtis, and not only that, but also her second magazine cover shoot. Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi shows us how to give a quirky and funky twist to the pantsuits.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 3, 2018 1:18:48 pm
Bollywood fashion, celeb fashion, Janhvi Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Esha Gupta, Kangana Ranaut, indian express, indian express news Bollywood Fashion Watch: Janhvi Kapoor (L) and Huma Qureshi. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Are you addicted to fashion and like to know what is going on where? Well, if you are curious about how things unfold in the sartorial world, then we have all the inspiration you need. Celebrities, much like always, have been out in all their glory. Their ensembles are sure to give you some major fashion goals.

To find out more on what’s ruling in the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.

Live Blog

13:11 (IST) 03 Jul 2018
Huma Qureshi gives us more reasons to wear pantsuits

The Kaala actor recently stepped out in a Zara pantsuit that was teamed with a denim bralette. Stylist Mohit Rai accessorised the look with a pair of mini-sized sunnies.

13:08 (IST) 03 Jul 2018
Kangana Ranaut has us hooked with her viavacious bikini shoot for this magazine cover

Ranaut, recently, featured on July edition of Cosmopolitan, and she can be seen in a sequined purple bikini from the label Discount Universe. It is paired with a golden trench coat from Ralph and Russo. Styled by Zunaili Malik, the look is both sultry and quirky. We love the fun pattern on the bikini and it is safe to say that probably only the Simran actor could and did pull it off. Minimal makeup, her signature curls tied in a bun and a dazzling smile rounded out the look.

 

A post shared by Cosmopolitan India (@cosmoindia) on

13:07 (IST) 03 Jul 2018
Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar pull off a ‘cute and fashionable’ look on this magazine cover

Appearing on the cover of a leading fashion magazine, while sharing space with her Dhadak co-star, Ishaan Khattar, the millennial looked stunning.

