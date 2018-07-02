Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 2: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan give us summer style goals

Bollywood Fashion Watch. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Bollywood Fashion Watch. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

With the weather getting a humid undertone, easy and light fabrics are the need of the hour. But that’s no reason to leave style in the backseat and Bollywood celebrities can surely serve you fashion goals on a platter. From Janhvi Kapoor, who charmed in a moss green chikankari kurti to Anushka Sharma’s travel-savvy wrap-around dress, find out what’s the latest buzz in online fashion today.

If you need party picks, you can’t miss Sara Ali Khan’s satin yellow knotted ruffle top, which has just too many interesting elements to miss. Find out more here.