Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 2: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan give us summer style goals

With the weather getting a humid undertone, easy and light fabrics are the need of the hour. But that’s no reason to leave style in the backseat and Bollywood celebrities can surely serve you fashion goals on a platter. From Janhvi Kapoor, who charmed in a moss green chikankari kurti to Anushka Sharma’s travel-savvy wrap-around dress, find out what’s the latest buzz in online fashion today.
If you need party picks, you can’t miss Sara Ali Khan’s satin yellow knotted ruffle top, which has just too many interesting elements to miss. Find out more here.
We like the blue striped wrap-around dress the Pari actor chose and pairing them with stark white sneakers was both trendy and comfortable. Accessorising with just a watch and rounding off her look with minimal make-up, Sharma gave us inspirations in casual dressing.
Stepping out in a moss green kurti with intricately embroidered chikankari work that is signature of Lucknow, the actor looked lovely. She teamed her kurti with a pair of white palazzos and accessorised with metal baubles, including bangles. A Chanel sling, silver moon danglers from Hyperbole Accessories and Fizzy Goblet jutis rounded out her look nicely.
Sara was spotted at the wrap-up party of her movie Kedarnath and the starlet looked absolutely gorgeous in a satin yellow knotted ruffle top by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The voluminous sleeves added an element of drama to it and she paired her top with a pair of ripped jeans. With hair in soft waves, she rounded out the look with colourful stilettos. The knotted top makes her seem like someone straight out of the early ’90s glamour world and we cannot take our eyes off her.