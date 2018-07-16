Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 16: Priyanka, Kareena, Mira rule the room with chic choices

With the ever-changing fashion trends, it can be quite a task to stay updated with what’s the latest fad on the runway and off it and it’s during times like these when we look up to Bollywood fashionistas for outfit inspirations. While Priyanka Chopra is giving us some ultra chic fashion goals in a hot pink midi, Kareena Kapoor Khan shows us how to keep it comfortable whilst jet-setting.
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted blending style with comfort in a cool airport curation recently. Teaming her Good American sweater with Vetements joggers pants and a pair of white Balenciaga sneakers, the actor set the shutterbugs clicking.
Recently, we spotted the Veere Di Wedding actor in Delhi, where she was seen with some friends. For her casual evening out, the 37-year-old kept it classy in a black camisole layered with a matching blazer, and for the comfort factor, she picked a funky pair of printed pants from Pinko.
Mira Kapoor celebrated her baby shower in a pretty ruffle and tiered dress from Zimmermann.
The Quantico actor looked pretty in a bubbly thigh-high slit dress.
