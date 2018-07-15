Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 15: Take style lessons from Priyanka, Janhvi on how to dress summer-savvy

Looking for the latest style trend that Bollywood celebrities are crushing on? We have got you covered! On today’s list, we have Priyanka Chopra, who was seen giving us some chic street-style goals. On the other hand, Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor had us drooling with her summer savvy Prabal Gurung maxi dress.
To find out more on what’s rattling the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.
Karan Johar belted out ultra cool street style goals in a white 'Off-White' hoodie, with the face of the Statue of Liberty stamped on the front. Distressed black denims and Balenciaga sneakers got the look brownie points.
//www.instagram.com/embed.js
Karisma Kapoor kept it comfy and stylish at the airport in an Alexander McQueen sweatshirt, paired with joggers. Classy sunnies and a quick dash of pink on the lips added oomph to her look.
//www.instagram.com/embed.js
The 21-year-old stepped out in a Prabal Gurung maxi dress for Dhadak promotions, and her dainty pink number was accessorised with small gold hoops and a statement bracelet.
Chopra wore a white crop top and teamed it up with a pair of drawstring grey pants. Sporting those cool cat-eye shades, she looked lovely and just appropriately dressed for the summer.
//www.instagram.com/embed.js