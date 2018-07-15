Follow Us:
Sunday, July 15, 2018
Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 15: Take style lessons from Priyanka, Janhvi on how to dress summer-savvy

From Priyanka Chopra to Janhvi Kapoor, see the style lessons Bollywood dishes out today. To find out more on what’s rattling the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 15, 2018 11:49:22 am
celeb fashion, Bollywood fashion, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Kajol, Manushi Chhillar, indian express, indian express news Bollywood fashion watch: Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor add a dash of style to their summer outfits. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Looking for the latest style trend that Bollywood celebrities are crushing on? We have got you covered! On today’s list, we have Priyanka Chopra, who was seen giving us some chic street-style goals. On the other hand, Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor had us drooling with her summer savvy Prabal Gurung maxi dress.

Live Blog

11:49 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
We can't help but do a double take at this quirky look of Karan Johar's

Karan Johar belted out ultra cool street style goals in a white 'Off-White' hoodie, with the face of the Statue of Liberty stamped on the front.  Distressed black denims and Balenciaga sneakers got the look brownie points. 

11:46 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Karisma Kapoor picks an Alexander McQueen sweatshirt for her airport look

Karisma Kapoor kept it comfy and stylish at the airport in an Alexander McQueen sweatshirt, paired with joggers. Classy sunnies and a quick dash of pink on the lips added oomph to her look.

11:43 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Janhvi Kapoor's perky pink maxi is what we need to make those summer brunches fashionable

The 21-year-old stepped out in a Prabal Gurung maxi dress for Dhadak promotions, and her dainty pink number was accessorised with small gold hoops and a statement bracelet.

11:39 (IST) 15 Jul 2018
Sun-kissed Priyanka Chopra sets out in style with her pet

Chopra wore a white crop top and teamed it up with a pair of drawstring grey pants. Sporting those cool cat-eye shades, she looked lovely and just appropriately dressed for the summer.

 

me and my girlfriend

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

