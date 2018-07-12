Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 12: Priyanka, Manushi, Malaika win with their ultra-chic outfits

Priyanka Chopra, Manushi Chhillar are our favourites. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Priyanka Chopra, Manushi Chhillar are our favourites. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

While the well of fashion hacks can dry out pretty soon with the trends changing with every week, one can always look up to the runway updated Bollywood celebrities for some sartorial inspirations. Be it ethnic attires, or the more comfortable airport outfits, Tinsel town fashionistas rarely fail to give us some interesting style lessons, and on today’s list, we have Priyanka Chopra, who gives a glimpse into fierce and power fashion, along with Manushi Chhillar, whose Anamika Khanna lehenga is #ethnicgoals.

