Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 12: Priyanka, Manushi, Malaika win with their ultra-chic outfits

While the well of fashion hacks can dry out pretty soon with the trends changing with every week, one can always look up to the runway updated Bollywood celebrities for some sartorial inspirations. Be it ethnic attires, or the more comfortable airport outfits, Tinsel town fashionistas rarely fail to give us some interesting style lessons, and on today’s list, we have Priyanka Chopra, who gives a glimpse into fierce and power fashion, along with Manushi Chhillar, whose Anamika Khanna lehenga is #ethnicgoals.
To find out more about what’s buzzing in the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.
Kangana Ranaut was spotted in London looking stunning as ever in a multi-coloured dress that was teamed with a pair of black boots. Accessorising her outfit with a black handbag and matching sunglasses, we like the way her look was styled — minimalistic yet elegant.
For Dhadak promotions, Janhvi Kapoor picked a floral printed halter neck top, paired with matching dhoti pants from Nikasha. We like how stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the look with a pair of silver and pink jhumkis from Mymotifs, metallic bangles and gold Needledust jutis.
The Padmaavat actor set the shutterbugs clicking in his spike structured grey vest, worn with a hoodie.
Malaika Arora kept it casual at the airport in a playful floral printed pantsuit, worn atop a frilled camisole. Studded white sneakers polished her look nicely, and the actor rounded off with minimal make-up and glossy lips.
Spotted at the Mumbai airport, we saw the Quantico actor keep it classy in a black camisole and ripped blue jeans, worn with a camisole and a locket. Silver and red hoops added finishing touches to her look.
With a crop top and skirt, Janhvi Kapoor has set the tone for Dhadak promotions, and the starlet doesn't mind wearing the easily chic attire while travelling either. Recently, we spotted the debutante ace her airport look in a charming ivory floral printed skirt set. Accessorising with a pair of silver earrings and rounding out with sleek middle-parted hair, Kapoor looked pretty.
Though not exactly known for her spectacular fashion choices, Chitrangda Singh does fairly well when it comes to her glam gowns. However, this time the actor stepped out in a Lavish Alice ensemble, and we think it was quite a boring curation.
Priyanka Chopra gave us some summer fashion goals in a white floral printed maxi from Elizabeth and James. Stylist Ami Patel teamed it with a metallic gold belt that accentuated the actor's frame.
Manushi Chhillar was seen in a lovely cream-hued lehenga from designer Anamika Khanna, and the dainty piece featured intricate vibrant embroidery, along with an embellished cape. Accessorising with baubles from Malabar Gold and Diamond Jewellery, the Miss World looked pretty.
While we like Huma Qureshi's growing love for unconventional pieces, her experimental choices don't always work out well. And this was one such time when the Jolly LLB 2 actor stepped out in a Hemant and Nandita outfit for the shoot of a reality TV show. The gold halter neck midi with loud floral prints was a disappointment, and stylist Mohit Rai teamed it with a baggy white collared shirt. The slim brown belt he cinched the actor's waist did nothing to accentuate her frame and we think was an awkward interruption in the already confusing prints.
The Quantico actor, who is in Mumbai, was recently spotted wearing a Fendi ensemble. Styled by Ami Patel, the geometrical stripes in the top and skirt combination clearly stood out and the belt clinched at the waist accentuated her svelte frame.
