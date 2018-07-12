Follow Us:
Thursday, July 12, 2018
  Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 12: Priyanka, Manushi, Malaika win with their ultra-chic outfits

Be it ethnic attires, or the more comfortable airport outfits, Tinsel town fashionistas rarely fail to give us some interesting style lessons. We have Priyanka Chopra, who gives a glimpse into power fashion, along with Manushi Chhillar, whose Anamika Khanna lehenga is #ethnicgoals.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 12, 2018 4:24:43 pm
celeb fashion, Bollywood fashion, Priyanka Chopra, Manushi Chhillar, Huma Qureshi, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra, Manushi Chhillar are our favourites. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

While the well of fashion hacks can dry out pretty soon with the trends changing with every week, one can always look up to the runway updated Bollywood celebrities for some sartorial inspirations. Be it ethnic attires, or the more comfortable airport outfits, Tinsel town fashionistas rarely fail to give us some interesting style lessons, and on today’s list, we have Priyanka Chopra, who gives a glimpse into fierce and power fashion, along with Manushi Chhillar, whose Anamika Khanna lehenga is #ethnicgoals.

To find out more about what's buzzing in the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.

16:24 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Kangana Ranaut goes glam after wrapping up Mental Hai Kya shoot

Kangana Ranaut was spotted in London looking stunning as ever in a multi-coloured dress that was teamed with a pair of black boots. Accessorising her outfit with a black handbag and matching sunglasses, we like the way her look was styled — minimalistic yet elegant.

 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

14:06 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Janhvi Kapoor's dhoti pants add to the charm of her Arabian princess avatar

For Dhadak promotions, Janhvi Kapoor picked a floral printed halter neck top, paired with matching dhoti pants from Nikasha. We like how stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the look with a pair of silver and pink jhumkis from Mymotifs, metallic bangles and gold Needledust jutis.

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on

💕

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on

12:48 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Ranveer Singh makes heads turn with his funky and dramatic attire

The Padmaavat actor set the shutterbugs clicking in his spike structured grey vest, worn with a hoodie.

12:48 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Malaika Arora playful pantsuit is #travelfashion goals

Malaika Arora kept it casual at the airport in a playful floral printed pantsuit, worn atop a frilled camisole. Studded white sneakers polished her look nicely, and the actor rounded off with minimal make-up and glossy lips.

12:47 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Priyanka Chopra exudes class and elegance in her airport attire

Spotted at the Mumbai airport, we saw the Quantico actor keep it classy in a black camisole and ripped blue jeans, worn with a camisole and a locket. Silver and red hoops added finishing touches to her look.

12:46 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Janhvi Kapoor's travel style is easily chic and comfortable

With a crop top and skirt, Janhvi Kapoor has set the tone for Dhadak promotions, and the starlet doesn't mind wearing the easily chic attire while travelling either. Recently, we spotted the debutante ace her airport look in a charming ivory floral printed skirt set. Accessorising with a pair of silver earrings and rounding out with sleek middle-parted hair, Kapoor looked pretty.

11:49 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Chitrangda Singh's monochrome look is quite dull

Though not exactly known for her spectacular fashion choices, Chitrangda Singh does fairly well when it comes to her glam gowns. However, this time the actor stepped out in a Lavish Alice ensemble, and we think it was quite a boring curation.

11:47 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Priyanka Chopra's maxi dress seems like a summer staple

Priyanka Chopra gave us some summer fashion goals in a white floral printed maxi from Elizabeth and James. Stylist Ami Patel teamed it with a metallic gold belt that accentuated the actor's frame. 

11:42 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Manushi Chhillar's Anamika Khanna lehenga is #ethnicgoals

Manushi Chhillar was seen in a lovely cream-hued lehenga from designer Anamika Khanna, and the dainty piece featured intricate vibrant embroidery, along with an embellished cape. Accessorising with baubles from Malabar Gold and Diamond Jewellery, the Miss World looked pretty.

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) on

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) on

11:38 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Huma Qureshi's halter neck midi dress is a BIG disappointment

While we like Huma Qureshi's growing love for unconventional pieces, her experimental choices don't always work out well. And this was one such time when the Jolly LLB 2 actor stepped out in a Hemant and Nandita outfit for the shoot of a reality TV show. The gold halter neck midi with loud floral prints was a disappointment, and stylist Mohit Rai teamed it with a baggy white collared shirt. The slim brown belt he cinched the actor's waist did nothing to accentuate her frame and we think was an awkward interruption in the already confusing prints.

11:37 (IST) 12 Jul 2018
Priyanka Chopra is a dainty damsel in this black-and-white Fendi ensemble

The Quantico actor, who is in Mumbai, was recently spotted wearing a Fendi ensemble. Styled by Ami Patel, the geometrical stripes in the top and skirt combination clearly stood out and the belt clinched at the waist accentuated her svelte frame.

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

